Spartans fall to Brookings 63-0

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans lost to Brookings 63-0 Friday night, in Spearfish.
The Spartans had zero first downs in the first half.
See Monday’s Black Hills Pioneer for a game summary, coaches quotes, and photos.
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans lost to Brookings 63-0 Friday night, in Spearfish.
The Spartans had zero first downs in the first half.
See Monday’s Black Hills Pioneer for a game summary, coaches quotes, and photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.