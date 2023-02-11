SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball team ended a three-game slide by downing Custer 75-52 Thursday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
“We’ve been preaching all season to execute our offense, trust each other, and move the ball with the pass, not the dribble,” Spartans’ head coach Ben Schultz said. “I felt like we finally did that for four quarters in a row.”
Spearfish built an 18-10 lead after the first period. A 20-15 scoring edge in the second frame pushed the Spartans ahead 38-25 at halftime. Third-quarter play ended with Spearfish leading 57-41.
Schultz agreed this game was the Spartans’ most complete this season. He said Spearfish has six losses that could probably have gone the other way had the team been able to put together four quarters.
Recent practice sessions have included five-on-five offensive drills with no dribbling. Schultz said that helped the team learn it can score without over-dribbling, and this forces players to cut to the basket and play more completely on offense.
Schultz said the Spartans continue to struggle on help-side defense. He added players must be aware of the ball’s location. Schultz said Langenfeld is excelling on the junior varsity level and starting to get more varsity looks.
Dylon Doren and Tony Serrano notched 16 points apiece for Spearfish, now 5-9. Seth Hamilton contributed 13 points, and Carter Lyon chipped in with 10 points.
Custer (6-10) received 18 points from Rhett Lowe, including four 3-point field goals. Kincade Lehman (14 points) and Kyle Virtue (12) also reached double figures.
“We stuck together as a team,” Langenfeld said. “We shared the ball; we weren’t selfish.”
Langenfeld said Spearfish’s ball movement and execution were improved from recent games.
“I wasn’t really nervous; I was calm,” said Langenfeld, who played 10 minutes and finished with three points. He added he plays a lot of basketball and simply tried to be confident.
When Langenfeld is on the court, he said, he focuses on what he has to do. He added he does not find that difficult.
“I always try my hardest, hustle, and make plays,” Langenfeld said in describing his role on the team. He is a junior in his first varsity campaign.
Langenfeld said he and the Spartans are improving this season, with team chemistry being one of the biggest areas.
Highlights for Langenfeld include this contest and the season opener (a 64-44 win over Belle Fourche).
Langenfeld, while he is on the bench, closely watches the opponents so he can prepare himself for entering the game.
“Probably just the camaraderie with my teammates: bus trips are always fun,” Langenfeld said when asked what he has enjoyed the most so far this season.
Spearfish scoring: Dylon Doren 16, Tony Serrano 16, Seth Hamilton 13, Carter Lyon 10, Smith Funke 8, Tayte Schatz 6, Caden Langenfeld 3, Brody Janvrin 2, Carter Gibbs 1. Totals 25 field goals, 13 of 18 from the free throw line, 75 points.
Custer scoring: Rhett Lowe 18, Kincade Lehman 14, Kyle Virtue 12, Carter Boyster 5, Roland Sedlacek 3.
Totals: 22 field goals, two of seven from the free throw line, 52 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 47 (25-53), Custer 47 (22-46)
