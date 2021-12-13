Spartans edge Scoopers 53-51, on last second shot

STURGIS — The Spearfish Spartans connected on a last second shot to defeat Sturgis Brown 53-51, Saturday in Sturgis.
With nine seconds on the clock, Spearfish’s Ryan Palmer drove the full length of the court and laid in the winning basket, with one second left on the clock, to give the Spartans the win. 53-51
“We had a 10-point lead, and we settled for one side shots and when the ball doesn’t swing on us, that did not give us enough kill to close that opportunity and that is what we live on,” said Eric Skoglund, Spearfish’s boys’ head basketball coach. “It is that fine line of us being able to get a step on our defender and get a shot off or them bodying us up and making it a difficult shot.”
The Scoopers struggled offensively with the first game jitters at the beginning of the game without a shot falling until Dyson Peterson scored with a shot in the paint with four minutes off of the clock.
“We did get off to a slow start and just struggled trying to find our flow offensively, but I really thought they did grind a little bit and we made a little run and got back in it, and I thought our kids did not quit, they fought till the end, and I was proud of them for that,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s boys’ head basketball coach. “I thought our kids really fought hard and thought the energy level was good, it was tough for us, we were preparing and hoping to have a game Friday night that was canceled.”
The Spartans led the game by 12 points in the third quarter, but Sturgis Brown battled back and took the first lead of the game, with 3-point shot by Gavin Ligtenberg with one minute left in the quarter, but Spearfish would take a 36-35 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
In the fourth quarter, the lead switched hands multiple times.
Sturgis Brown’s Jake Vliem made one free throw and missed the second and Ryan Palmer drove the length of the floor to hit the winning shot to give the Spartans the win, 53-51.
“This is a rivalry game, whether is it football, soccer, baseball, anything can happen, these guys have been battling ever since grade school, and we live on a razors edge here as we played 31 minutes and 58 seconds of solid mental basketball and in two, one second events, it almost cost us the game,” said Skoglund. “Our guys have put themselves in a position, by working hard and having the energy, and we have to be so careful of toeing that line as it could have cost us the game.”
Six Spartans scored during the game and the team was led in scoring by Seth Hamilton with 14, followed by Antonio Sorrano with 13 and Ryan Heinert with nine.
“Even with our injuries, COVID, mono, there were four guys out that would be competing for varsity minutes, and we have guys on the bench who are so capable, the coaching staff has to make hard decisions of playing time,” Skoglund said.
The Scoopers were led in scoring by Jake Vliem with 13 points, Gavin Ligtenberg with 12, Ty Buus with nine, and Owen Cass with seven points.
Spearfish lead in each quarter, 12-6, 25-18, 36-35 and the final score of 53-51.
The Spartans are now 2-0 on the season and will travel to Aberdeen on Friday, while the Sturgis Brown, 0-1, will travel to Belle Fourche Tuesday.
