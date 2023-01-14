Spartans drop home games to Harrisburg Pioneer staff reports Jan 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — Spearfish fell in a pair of varsity basketball games Saturday to Harrisburg in games played at the Spearfish High School gym.The Spartans’ girls’ team came up on the short end of a 57-52 score. Spearfish dropped the boys’ game by a 45-44 score.Girls’ game The teams were tied 11-11 after the first quarter, with Harrisburg edging ahead 25-24 at halftime.Harrisburg claimed a 16-12 scoring edge in the third stanza for a 41-36 advantage. Each team scored 16 points over the final eight minutes for the final margin.Mya Kochuten scored 13 points for Spearfish, and Tayler Duncan chipped in with 11 points.Harrisburg received a game-high 16 points from Hannah Eide.Spearfish (2-5) is scheduled to host Red Cloud on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m.Boys’ gameHarrisburg outscored Spearfish 8-7 in the final period to snap a 37-37 tie.Spearfish led 14-11 after the first period and 26-24 at halftime. The Tigers claimed a 13-11 scoring edge in the third quarter.Dylon Doren’s 14-point effort led three Spearfish players in double figures. Seth Hamilton and Anthony Serrano added 11 points apiece.Jacoby Mehrman scored 19 points for Harrisburg, and Braeden VanBrockern added 11 points.Spearfish will bring a 2-4 record into its Friday, Jan. 20 home game against Red Cloud. Tipoff time will be sometime around 8 p.m.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harrisburg Team Home Game Spearfish Sport Basketball Spartan × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan assaulted in Belle FourcheJacobs purchases former Caboose property in WhitewoodChinook Days blows through Spearfish for the 4th timeWoman found dead in SpearfishHilary Swank 'loves' being pregnant aged 48Rian Johnson explains Glass Onion's Mona Lisa stuntLead woman pleads not guilty to 6th DUILouis Tomlinson splits from Eleanor CalderCongratulations, Gary Mule DeerKanye West marries in private ceremony Images CommentedQuintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
