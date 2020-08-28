Spartans drop home football opener

SPEARFISH — Spearfish fell 58-10 to Yankton as the high school football season opened Friday night at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
"They came out and fought their tails off," said Spartans' head coach Dalton Wademan. "We've got a lot of stuff to clean up, a lot of stuff to learn on from film."
Spearfish took an early 3-0 lead on Derek Webster's 22-yard field goal.
Yankton scored touchdowns on its next three possessions to take a 21-3 lead when the first quarter ended. The Bucks' scores came courtesy of Trevor Fitzgerald (1-yard run), Corbin Sohler (4-yard run), and Jaden Kral (23-yard reception).
The Bucks recorded a second-quarter safety for a 23-3 advantage. Spearfish cut the margin to 23-10 when Peyton Millis snared a 30-yard touchdown pass from Webster.
The Bucks' lead grew to 30-10 when Gavin Swanson blocked a Spearfish punt and returned the ball 30 yards for a touchdown. Sohler's 3-yard touchdown run boosted Yankton's lead to 37-10 at halftime.
"That blocked punt was big for them (Yankton)," Wademan said.
Three second-half touchdowns by Yankton closed the scoring.
"As a group, we went forward together, and we never gave up," Wademan said.
Spearfish's first-year head coach said he saw lots of positive glimpses, including from the quarterback and wide receiver positions. He added the team must be able to put things together.
The Spartans, 0-1, will play at Custer next Friday, Sept. 4.
