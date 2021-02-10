STURGIS — The Spearfish Spartans basketball team defeated the Sturgis Brown Scoopers, 52-46, Tuesday, in Sturgis.
“Anytime you go on the road and play an arch rival it is tough, these guys have played against each other for years now and Coach Buus and his staff always have those guys ready and playing hard,”said Erik Skoglund, the Spartans head basketball coach. “They keep adding to their squad with injured players coming back so no one was overlooking them within our program. I have to commend our kids for sticking with it, for not getting frustrated, even though we have not been the hunter to many times, we were able to attack the ball screen defense as this is not new to us as we do it in practice.”
Tony Serrano and Teysean Eaglestaff both drained 3-pointers to give the Spartans a quick 6-0 lead in the first minutes of play, and Spearfish lead the entire quarter. The Scoopers got on the board with nearly four minutes off the clock with Dyson Peterson scoring a basket, followed by Konner Berndt and Owen Cass, but Spearfish at half time, 22-17.
Sturgis Brown outscored Spearfish in the third, 13-11, leaving the score at the end of the third quarter, 33-30, in favor of the Spartans.
The Scoopers tied the game up at 38-38 with six minutes left to play and finally got their first lead with just over five minutes left in the game.
Tony Serrano drained a long three pointer and Seth Hamilton added a field goal to move the Spartans ahead by five points andSpearfish held on for the win, 52-46.
“We just have to do a better job of shot selection and understanding situations, l thought late in the game we took a couple quick threes and at that point we probably needed to do a better job of controlling the temple and get the ball where it needed to go,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head basketball coach. “The kids need to learn that, they need to understand the game situation, and we will, and I am proud of the way they battled.”
Skoglund talked about the Scooper team and thoughts moving forward.
“This is a good quality, much improved, confident Scooper team and we knew going in they would not be turning it over like they did a month ago,” said Skoglund. “Moving forward we have to find out what works best for us as we will have to play an elite team in the playoffs.”
The Scoopers were lead in scoring by Owen Cass with 16 points, and was 10 for 10 on shooting free throws. Dysen Peterson added nine, Konner Berndt and Tyan Buus both added six points.
The Scoopers shot 34% (14 of 41) from the field and 71% (17 of 24) from the charity stripe, pulled down 30 rebounds and had 17 turnovers.
“I thought our defense was pretty good, that team handled us last time we played and we did a good job, but we just could not close the game up,” Buus said.
Tony Serrano led the Spartans in scoring with 15 points, Peyton Millis and Carter Lyon both added nine and Teysean Eaglestaff dropped in eight.
The Spartans shot 32% (19 of 59) from the field, free throws at 45% (4 of 11), 15 steals and pulled down23 rebounds.
“This was a fun game of chess, not to many times do we have the right pieces to do that, but it was fun to do that and so we were just excited to get enough buckets to get the win,” Skoglund said.
The Scoopers fall to 2-15 on the season and travel Friday to Hot Springs.
“I like where we are at, each game we are learning, each game has been better for us, and tonight it would have been nice to squeak this one out but we played better,” Buus said.
Spearfish is now 7-10 on the season and will host Custer Friday night.
