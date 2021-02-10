Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche boys’ basketball): Giffin scored 21 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, had 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in a 61-60 win over Douglas on Feb. 5. Giffin scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, including the game winning basket and free throw.

Hailey Wilbur (Belle Fourche girls’ basketball): In a 51-15 win over Douglas, Wilbur scored 12 points, hauled down 7 rebounds, and had 1 steal and 1 block.

Erin Rotert (Spearfish girls’ basketball): Rotert scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and came up with 3 steals, in a 69-43 win over Lead-Deadwood Feb. 2 in Lead.

