Spartans crush Brookings 31-0

Spearfish's Caden Langenfeld returns a kickoff in Friday night's 31-0 win over Brookings. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans scored on their first possession of the game and never looked back as they defeated Brookings 31-0 Friday night in Spearfish.

Spearfish got two touchdowns from Hunter Walters,  and a touchdown each from Dylan Doren, Caden Langenfeld, and a 26 yard field goal By Seth Hamilton to pick up the win 31-0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.