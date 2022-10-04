SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans scored twice in the third quarter, and celebrated homecoming with a 26-21 win over Mitchell, Friday night in Spearfish.

“It was awesome to watch our guys come out and battle. We started out slow, got down 14-0, We battled back. We fought to the end, and our guys did a great job,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spearfish head football coach. “Our guys never stopped believing. They believe in one another. They believe in what we are doing, and they have all bought in, and it was great to watch them come together tonight.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.