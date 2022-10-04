SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans scored twice in the third quarter, and celebrated homecoming with a 26-21 win over Mitchell, Friday night in Spearfish.
“It was awesome to watch our guys come out and battle. We started out slow, got down 14-0, We battled back. We fought to the end, and our guys did a great job,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spearfish head football coach. “Our guys never stopped believing. They believe in one another. They believe in what we are doing, and they have all bought in, and it was great to watch them come together tonight.”
Wademan talked about the big crowd cheering Spearfish on throughout the game.
“It was a great football crowd for the homecoming game. They were behind us, they were loud, it was a fun environment here in Spearfish,” Wademan said.
Spearfish fumbled on their first play from scrimmage, and Mitchell recovered at the Spartans 22-yard-line.
Four plays later, Treyson Schulz connected with Jagger Tyler on an 18-yard scoring play. Brenen Rose kicked the extra point (PAT) to put the Kernels up 7-0.
On the Spartans’ next play, Jayden Abrahamson picked off a Spearfish pass, and the Kernels took over at the Spearfish 35-yard line.
Five plays later Schulz scored from four-yards out. Rose added the PAT and just like that Mitchell was up 14-0 with 5:33 left in the opening quarter.
Just before the end of the quarter, Spearfish’s Ian Rath picked up a Mitchell fumble and raced 16 yards for the score. Samuel Marcus added the PAT, but Spearfish still trailed 14-7 after one quarter.
Just before the end of the first half, Brady Hartwig connected with Brayden Delahoyde for a four-yard score. Marcus got the PAT and the game was tied 14-14 at the half.
In the third quarter, Bridger Niehaus scored from 28-yards out. The PAT was no good, but Spearfish grabbed the lead, 20-14.
Mitchell answered with an 18 play 68-yard drive, ending with A.J. Siernsen scoring from two-yards out. Schulz added the PAT to put Mitchell back on top, 21-20.
Spearfish’s Seth Hamilton threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Lukas Chenoweth. The PAT was no good, but the Spartans led 26-21 going into the final 12 minutes of play.
No points were scored in the fourth quarter, and Spearfish celebrated its homecoming with a 26-21 win over Mitchell.
Spartans senior running back Brady Hartwig said he was proud of how hard his teammates fought to get the win.
“We were down 14-0, but no one gave up. We battled back. Everyone stayed together, fought hard, and never gave up. Then we put things together and we won a good game,” Hartwig said.
He was presented a game ball as the Spearfish MVP.
“It feels very good,” Hartwig said on winning the game ball as Spearfish’s MVP. “I’ve never had this big of fame before, so getting the game ball is a pretty big accomplishment for me.”
Hartwig said winning his homecoming game as a senior was special.
“My freshman year I was sick, and my sophomore year it was canceled due to COVID. So this is my second homecoming and we won both of them, so it’s very exciting and a very big accomplishment in my high school career,” Hartwig said.
