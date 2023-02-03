Antonio Serrano, of Spearfish, goes up string to the basket against Lead-Deadwood’s Beau Wichterman during a boys’ high school basketball game Tuesday night in Lead. The Spartans easily defeated the Golddiggers 70-33.
LEAD — Spearfish lead 21-3 after the first quarter of play and never looked back, defeating Lead-Deadwood 73-30, in boys’ high school basketball action Tuesday night, in Lead.
“We came out an executed well and took care of business,” said Ben Schultz, the Spartans head coach. “We’re starting to execute better on the offensive end, and jump stop when we get in the paint.
Travis Rogers, the Golddiggers head coach, said his team didn’t show up ready to play.
“We came out flat. We didn’t have any effort, and we didn’t execute anything, that we did right. We failed to execute. Our shooting was bad, and we didn’t work hard,” said Rogers. “At the very effort has to be better. I don’t know what our final stats was, but I know our shooting was below what we usually are. We’ve just got to shoot the ball better, and we’ve got to execute.”
Spearfish led 21-3 after the first eight minutes of play, they led 41-17 at the half, 58-25 after three quarters, and the Spartans went on to win 70-33.
Spearfish scoring: Seth Hamilton 20, Dawson Wood 15, Dylon Doren 9, Bennett Kortan 6, Caden Langenfield 5, Antonio Serrano 5, Jack Ammerman 3, Tayte Schatz 2, Smith Funke 2, Brody Janvrin 2, and Carter Lyon 1
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Crew Rainey 12, Jaxson Burleson 9 , Beau Wichterman 8, , James Pierce 2. Blake Jannsen 1, and Ethan Finn 1
