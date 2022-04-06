Spartans boys’ basketball program on the rise

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.