Spartans boys’ basketball program on the rise

Spearfish’s Rylan Palmer goes in for a layup during a game against Huron during the 2021-22 high school boys’ basketball season. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — The 2021-22 Spearfish Spartans boys’ basketball team finished the regular season with an 8-12 record.

They lost to the Harrisburg Tigers 85-46 in the SoDak 16 Tourney, to end their season.

Harrisburg went on to finish fourth at the State Class AA Basketball Tournament

Erik Skoglund, the Spartans head basketball coach, said his team continued to fight through injuries, which meant different lineups.

“The Spartans were resilient throughout the season,” said Skoglund. “They were battling outstanding opponents every night, and persevering through multiple injuries that changed the rosters throughout the season.”

Skoglund said the Spartan program is in good shape for the future.

“The future is bright for the Spartans, with greatness around the corner,” Skoglund said.

Skoglund praised four seniors, for their leadership and contributions they made to the program.

“The Spearfish Spartans boys’ basketball staff and student-athletes would like to truly thank our departing seniors of Nick Hamann, Peyton Millis, Ty Sieber and Trey Wood for their leadership and contributions to Spartan basketball the last four years,” said Skoglund. “These gentlemen will be successful young men.”

Skoglund also sang the praises of his coaching staff.

“I would like to thank this outstanding coaching staff for their fierce loyalty, cutting edge knowledge of the game, superior character, and year-round commitment to our student-athletes. Thank you Coach Josh McGillvrey, Coach Michael Yost, and Coach Blake Stevenson,” Skoglund said

Last week Skoglund announced his resignation as the Spartans boys’ basketball head coach.

This comes on the heels of his wife Christine resigning as the Spearfish head volleyball coach to spend more time with the family.

Spartan award winners from the 2021-22 basketball season follow.

Seniors

Nick Hamann: Comeback Player of the Year

Peyton Millis Spartan Award / Resiliency

Ty Sieber: Spartan Award / Courage

Trey Wood: Spartan Award / Leadership

Juniors

Jack Ammerman: Spartan Shield

Smith Funke: Slasher Award

Kaden Kirk: Spartan Award / Passion

Carter Lyon: Best Assist to Turnover ratio

Bridger Niehaus: Spartan Award / Toughness

Rylan Palmer: Comeback Player of the Year

Antonio Serrano: Most points per attempt / Mr. Rebound

Sophomores

Brayden Delahoyde: Dr. Dunk

Seth Hamilton: Most Assists / Mr. Gatorade most charges

Lucas Skoglund: Newcomer of the Year

Dawson Wood: Newcomer of the Year

Freshmen

Ryan Heinert: Best 3pt%/ Best FT /Best FG%

To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.