Spartans boys’ basketball program on the rise

SPEARFISH — The 2021-22 Spearfish Spartans boys’ basketball team finished the regular season with an 8-12 record.
They lost to the Harrisburg Tigers 85-46 in the SoDak 16 Tourney, to end their season.
Harrisburg went on to finish fourth at the State Class AA Basketball Tournament
Erik Skoglund, the Spartans head basketball coach, said his team continued to fight through injuries, which meant different lineups.
“The Spartans were resilient throughout the season,” said Skoglund. “They were battling outstanding opponents every night, and persevering through multiple injuries that changed the rosters throughout the season.”
Skoglund said the Spartan program is in good shape for the future.
“The future is bright for the Spartans, with greatness around the corner,” Skoglund said.
Skoglund praised four seniors, for their leadership and contributions they made to the program.
“The Spearfish Spartans boys’ basketball staff and student-athletes would like to truly thank our departing seniors of Nick Hamann, Peyton Millis, Ty Sieber and Trey Wood for their leadership and contributions to Spartan basketball the last four years,” said Skoglund. “These gentlemen will be successful young men.”
Skoglund also sang the praises of his coaching staff.
“I would like to thank this outstanding coaching staff for their fierce loyalty, cutting edge knowledge of the game, superior character, and year-round commitment to our student-athletes. Thank you Coach Josh McGillvrey, Coach Michael Yost, and Coach Blake Stevenson,” Skoglund said
Last week Skoglund announced his resignation as the Spartans boys’ basketball head coach.
This comes on the heels of his wife Christine resigning as the Spearfish head volleyball coach to spend more time with the family.
Spartan award winners from the 2021-22 basketball season follow.
Seniors
Nick Hamann: Comeback Player of the Year
Peyton Millis Spartan Award / Resiliency
Ty Sieber: Spartan Award / Courage
Trey Wood: Spartan Award / Leadership
Juniors
Jack Ammerman: Spartan Shield
Smith Funke: Slasher Award
Kaden Kirk: Spartan Award / Passion
Carter Lyon: Best Assist to Turnover ratio
Bridger Niehaus: Spartan Award / Toughness
Rylan Palmer: Comeback Player of the Year
Antonio Serrano: Most points per attempt / Mr. Rebound
Sophomores
Brayden Delahoyde: Dr. Dunk
Seth Hamilton: Most Assists / Mr. Gatorade most charges
Lucas Skoglund: Newcomer of the Year
Dawson Wood: Newcomer of the Year
Freshmen
Ryan Heinert: Best 3pt%/ Best FT /Best FG%
