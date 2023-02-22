SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans boys’ basketball team defeated the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, 53-44 Monday night, in Spearfish.
Ben Shultz, Spearfish’s coach, said his team played with intensity.
“We took it personal on the defensive end, every match up we brought a lot of intensity and that is the first time we have done that in a long time,” said Schultz. “We have been getting beat up pretty bad on the glass and tonight I think we won the rebound battle,”
Schultz talked about the keys of the game.
“We talk about three keys, win the rebounds, win the turnovers and winning the free throw line, and we won two of the three tonight, and when you win two of the three, then nine out of 10 times, you will get the win,” said Schultz. “Just control, what we can control, and bringing the intensity is huge for us, and I am proud of them.”
This was an important game for both teams in the fight for seed points and advancing to the SoDak 16 tournament.
Going into the game, Rapid City Stevens was the 16 seed and Spearfish number 17.
Shultz said the team knew where they were at in the standings.
“We dropped one to Douglas that we felt like we should have won, and that has been our story this season, where we have lost around six, one possession games, so when it comes down to the stretch like this, it is do or die time, and we came out with that mentality and they brought a great effort,” Schultz said.
Both teams struggled to score in the first quarter.
Antonio Serrano drained two 3-pointers for the only scoring for Spearfish in the opening quarter while the Lady Raiders scored eight points to lead 8-3 after the first eight minutes of play.
Dylon Doren, from Spearfish, scored 10 points in the second quarter, Carter Lyon added a 3-pointer, and Antonio Serrano added two 3-pointers, but Spearfish trailed 21-16 at the half.
The Raiders were down by 16 points, 39-23, with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter when they went on a 12-0 run to bring the score within four points, 39-35.
The Spartans went on a six point run late in the fourth, and got the win, 53-44.
“The effort was there, but I don’t know if we executed one set tonight, and that is very frustrating to me, but hats off to Spearfish, they got after us, they were tougher than us mentally and physically for most of the game, and they got after us right from the start so credit to them,” said said Chris Stoebner, Rapid City Stevens coach.
Stoebner talked about his team energy level. “We battled but I am disappointed with the energy level we came with, knowing how important this game is for both of us. We talked about it, and part of might be my fault not having them ready to play, but I thought we would have the energy to get off to a better start,” said Stoebner. “We dug ourselves a hole and we were really fortunate to only be down by five at half time.”
“The turnovers, and giving up some offensive rebounds, letting them get second shots, had some bad fouls, and six turnovers, and in double AA basketball you have to take care of the ball, you are never safe, and luckily we were able to dig our feet down and get some big shots near the end of the game,” said Schultz.
Dylon Doren, Spearfish, a sophomore, drained 10 points in the second quarter and third quarter, and add two points in the fourth for 22 points to lead the Spartans in scoring. “Part of the season we haven’t played like a team, and the last couple games we have been playing together and it has helped us thru the games,” said Doren.
Antonio Serrano ended the game with 13 points followed by Carter Lyons with nine.
The Spartans shot 12 of 21 from the field for 44%, four of seven from the free throw line free for 45%, and they had 17 turnovers.
The Raiders were led in scoring by Dayler Segrist with 16 points. RCS has 20 turnovers and shot 36% from the field.
Rapid City Stevens is now 5-13 on the season and will travel to Sioux Falls on Friday to play Sioux Falls Washington. The Spartans season record is 6-11 and they will travel to play at Yankton Friday, and Saturday will play at Brookings.
