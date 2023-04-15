By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Lady Spartans and Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers opened their season at the Rapid City Stevens nine-hole extravaganza Thursday at Meadowbrook golf course.
In the team competition, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Stevens tied with a score of 184. Spearfish took third place with 240, and Sturgis Brown captured fourth place with 261.
Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s coach said the weather has been a challenge, and his team has only been on parts of the course a couple times.
“It is really fun to get out on the course, and it is actually above 40 degrees and not raining. So it is a good day,” said Keszler. “Today will be a test for our girls and for everybody because no one has really had a chance to get out and play. Those girls that played all summer, and put in a lot of heart and soul into it will probably be just fine. But the beginners will likely have a long day.”
Rylee Speidel, a Sturgis Brown senior, said she was feeling the pressure.
“I feel like there is a lot more pressure this year since I golf last year. The coach knows what I was capable of last year and I know he is expecting more, so I hope I do really good,” said Speidel.
Eric Ligtenberg, Spearfish’s golf coach talked about his team.
“We have a small rooster this year. A little smaller than I anticipated, and it maybe is because of girls softball being a new sanctioned sport, which is a good thing, but it has had a little ripple effect. We are missing three girls that went to state last year, but no excuses. I think we will have a pretty solid team this year, I still have three girls that went to state last year on the team,” said Ligtenberg. “We have two seniors, and the rest are eighth graders, freshman and we are sophomore heavy. We have had three outdoor practices, one around the high school grounds and two on the course, everyone has the same situation today.”
Alivia Heairet, a senior from Spearfish, said she hopes to improve this season.
“I am excited for the season because I started last year and had not even touched a golf club before last season, so this year I am looking forward to definitely improving, it will not be perfect, but either way, it will be better than last year and some improvement is better than none,” Heairet said.
The Lady Scoopers are back in action on Tuesday at the Rapid City Elks course, and the Lady Spartans plan to attend the Rapid City Central/Stevens Invite on Monday at Meadowbrook.
