SPEARFISH — The Spearfish cross country program enjoyed increased team unity during the 2020 season, according to head coach Andy VanDeest.
“It seemed to grow a lot from last year,” VanDeest said in describing that unity. “We had a young crew last year (in 2019), so we had pretty much everybody coming back, especially on the girls’ side.”
Spearfish finished eighth in the girls’ division at this season’s state AA meet. The Spartan boys emerged in 14th place.
Madie Donovan placed 24th for the Spartan girls. Josie Tobin (43rd place), Maria Eisenbraun (61st), Kori Keil (65th), Madison Viergets (80th), Halle Fjelland (84th), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (93rd) followed.
Keenan Urdiales paced the Spearfish boys’ team by earning 15th place at state. Evan Roles (79th place), Paul Hourigan (85th), Max Ensor (99th), Ben Baloun (108th), Casey Nauta (115th), and Noah Bailey (117th) also represented the Spartans.
Good numbers served as a team strength coming into the season, according to VanDeest. He said that was especially noticeable at the middle school levels.
VanDeest said lack of experience posed the biggest concern going in. He cited the importance of getting extra races for the younger runners, and getting them together in the off-season.
How did VanDeest see the team evolve throughout the season?
“A lot of the kids came into the season with not much of a (mileage) base,” VanDeest said. “As the season went on, they just got used to running that distance and kept getting better from week to week.”
VanDeest cited other highlights for the season.
He said Tobin ran a good race at state, with Donovan improved her personal-best time by more than 30 seconds. The girls’ team placing also stood out for VanDeest.
“We hadn’t been in the top 10 in double A since we’ve been double A,” VanDeest said in describing the girls’ team. He added Spearfish’s last top-10 finish occurred in 2010.
Urdiales also enjoyed a good day at state, according to VanDeest.
The coach was asked which of his runners he thought improved the most or really surpassed expectations or hops this season.
VanDeest said seventh-grader Keil, a seventh-grader, made huge progress in the season’s final two weeks. He cited Eisenbraun, improved more than 30 places from the 2019 state meet to this year’s. She placed 92nd in 2019 and 61st in 2020.
Logan Bunney and Diane Glasford represented the senior class this season.
“We’re getting more participation from the younger kids,” VanDeest said in describing the Spartans’ future. “We’re kind of getting back to growing the program and trying to get our numbers back up.”
VanDeest would like to see numbers in the 30s. He said that total was around 24 or 25 this season.
