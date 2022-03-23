Spartan wrestling reflects on successful season

SPEARFISH — When wrestling practice began in November, Spearfish High School wrestling team had holes in the upper weight divisions..
“Going into the season we were really excited,” said John Bokker, the Spartans head wrestling coach. “We had some seniors at the bigger weights that were going to come out from football, and they ended up not coming out, so then we had to get some of the younger guys in those spots.”
Bokker said he doesn’t like putting younger wrestlers in older spots.
“I really don’t like to see any eighth graders and ninth graders wrestle at those upper weights, because most of the time those are older guys positions. I mean, you get a senior against an eighth grader, that’s definitely a mental and physical disadvantage. Asher Peil and Matthew Medina filled in those spaces great. They both made it to state. I’m real proud of those guys,” Bokker said.
Bokker said the Spartans had good group of veterans coming in, along with the younger guys.
“With our younger guys coming in, we had a great group of veterans and they kind of adjusted too,” said Bokker. “We start out with the basics anyway. But those older guys they helped out with those younger guys, and they actually took it as a teaching moment. We paired them up together.”
Bokker said Dago Rodriguez (a junior), Korben Harris (a senior), were some of the new additions to the team.
“We didn’t just have young guys, we had new guys too, and those seniors took them under their wings and helped them out quite a bit,” Bokker said.
The Spartans had their fair share of injuries during the season.
“Mason Schmitz went out with a concussion right after the conference tournament, and we lost him for the year,” said Bokker. “He was ranked in the state at the time he went down, so losing him was a big thing.”
Quinten Carlson and Aiden Kracht were also sidelined with injuries and illnesses.
“Sickness and injuries kind of did play a part in our season. Those were three of our best guys out of our lineup, and when Aiden and Quinten got back they weren’t quite the same. It’s hard to get back in shape after you have been out of shape,” Bokker said.
Bokker said he was happy with how his team wrestled at region.
“I thought we did really well in our region. I was hoping to get nine in, but we did get seven in. We had two alternates, Parker Graveman and Kolter Robbins,” said Bokker. “Those were the two guys I thought was probably going to qualify for state. They didn’t get in (to state) but we were able to bring them with us, and it was kind of cool for them to see state and get that atmosphere.”
On the boys side at state, Bokker said the Spartans had a good Day 1.
“At state, that first day, I thought we performed really well. I was hoping to get two state champions with Oakley (Blakeman) and Clay (Donovan), but they both wrestled their hardest. I was definitely not disappointed in their performance, but I was more sad for them that they didn’t get that state championship that they both deserved,” Bokker said.
On the girls’ side at state, Bokker was very pleased with how the wrestlers performed.
“The girls’ did awesome. Taylor (Graveman) performed just like she always does. Maraia (Kruske) did take second. We thought she would definitely take first. She got it in the spotlight, but I think that’s going to make her hungry for next year,” said Bokker. Her and Taylor are at such an elite level, like the competition lulls them to sleep a little bit. With Maraia I think it’s a good thing she lost, it’ll light a fire under her and she’ll come back with a vengeance next year.”
Bokker also praised the efforts of Shea Irion (freshman), Ellie Jeffery (freshman), Sydney Badwound (eighth grade), and Jayden Werlinger (eighth grade), at state.
“I couldn’t have asked for more, I think all those girls are coming back next year, and our girls program is just going up, and up, and up,” Bokker said. ”I think our girls’ are No. 1 in the state. If we had those upper weight classes, I think we could surpass Pierre and Canton.”
Bokker took time to praise his seniors, Blakeman and Donovan.
“Blakeman getting his 200th career win is amazing. You just don’t see very often those 200 wins people. The fact he didn’t win at state doesn’t define him at all. He’s had an amazing career. He’s impacted a lot of our kids in the room, and people will always remember Oakley Blakeman as a champion,” said Bokker. “Clay Donovan has been one of our team leaders. He has a 4.1 GPA (grade point average). He’s a leader both on and off the mat. He ended his career with 164 wins, so he was right up there with Oakley. To see him perform this year, he just did a phenomenal job. He works hard all the time. It didn’t disappoint me, it just made me sad that he didn’t win that state title. Kind of like Oakley too.”
Bokker hopes the kids will continue to train and workout during the offseason.
“I’d like to see more of them at the Spearfish Wrestling Academy. We’re planning on going to a camp in Iowa. Taylor (Graveman) is going to be wrestling at the National level all through the summer. We’ve got kids going to Iowa for some of the duals with the wrestling coaches association, as well as a lot of our middle schoolers going to the Heartland Duals They are just training year round and keep getting better and better.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.