Spartan wrestlers keep it all in the family

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartan wrestling team had five sets of siblings competing on the boys and girls teams this season.
John and Ellie Jeffery, Bailey and Sydney Badwound, Mason and Madelynn Schlup, Parker and Tayler Graveman, and Dylan and Shea Irion, can all be found in the wrestling room at practice every day.
“It is pretty great to have five sets of brothers and sisters in the room. They always have that little rivalry going with each other, even though they are not in the same weight classes, like Mason and Madelynn are at opposite ends of the weight class, but they do have some competition between each other. Parker and Tayler may have even broke things at home wrestling around,” said John Bokker, Spearfish’s head wrestling coach. “On occasion Parker and Tayler Graveman do wrestle each other in the room and they have pretty good battles. This is one of the first years that Parker has actually taken Tayler down, so that was a big deal when that happened.”
Sydney Badwound talked about being in the wrestling room with her brother, Bailey Badwound.
“It is pretty cool, I get to see him wrestle and he gets to watch me, and once we get home we talk with our parents and tell each other things and what we learned or how we improved,” said Sydney Badwound. “I only joined a little over a month ago, and he made me start and it was the one of the best things he has done because it brought me here and able to compete. It is actually really fun and cool to have him as a brother and having his support by my side.”
Bailey Badwound also talked about his sister in the wrestling room.
“It is very different, I had an older brother in the wrestling room and he really pushed me, made me go harder and further, so I just try to mentor Sydney the same, to go harder and faster, and I really like having her in the room.” Badwound said there really hasn’t been any awkward moments in the wrestling room as she is always wrestling with the girls. “The only awkward moment is when I realized she was coming to the state tournament, it was an awkward happy, I was very happy for her as I know she will try her hardest,” Badwound said.
“It was a little awkward at first, but I enjoy it personally. It is cool seeing my sister in the wrestling room with me, so it is just a little awkward and cool at the same time,” said Mason Schlup, a sophomore Spartan wrestler. “People come up to me and say, hey, your sisters are both wrestlers and that is pretty cool.”
Shea Irion talked about being in the wrestling room with her brother, Dylan. “Honestly, when I first started wrestling, it was amazing as he helped me, he teaches me stuff, and is like a big brother that is protective of me,” Irion said. “I quite enjoy it, he helps me with moves that I just don’t understand, and I don’t know if I would be wrestling without my brother.”
Irion was asked if it was awkward being in the room with a large number of male wrestlers. “No, it is not awkward at all, I mostly wrestle girls and just sometimes the guys, and it is really no different because they treat you fine, they don’t disrespect you, and I feel respected,” said Irion.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.