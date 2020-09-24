STURGIS — The Spearfish Lady Spartans volleyball team was down two sets to none, but rallied to defeat Sturgis Brown 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, and 15-9, Tuesday night in Sturgis.
In the first set, the score was tied eight times with neither having a lead of over three points. Sturgis Brown won the first set 26-24.
In the second set, the score was tied four times, with the last tie at 23-23, but the Lady Scoopers scored the final two points to win 25-23, and take a two set to none lead in the match.
“The first two sets, I felt we were down on our energy and our mindset wasn’t good,” said Christine Skoglund, Spearfish’s head volleyball coach. “We were doing things here and there, we couldn’t get consecutive points, one step forward and two steps backward, and that is really how the first two sets went.”
