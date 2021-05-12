Spartan tennis team dual vs. RC Christian cut short

SPEARFISH — Tuesday rains forced the varsity boys’ tennis dual between Spearfish and Rapid City Christian to be cut short.
“We had about a half hour of court time, and then it started raining again,” Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar said. He added the teams waited out the first rain, and it was then decided to call it quits.
Kolar said players were able to start a couple of matches, but none finished.
Tuesday would have been the Spartans’ second match in two days. Spearfish played at Rapid City Stevens on Monday and dropped a 9-0 decision.
“They have a really good squad, a lot of great players,” Kolar said in describing the Stevens Raiders.
Results of those matches follow.
Flight 1 singles: Jamison Pfingston (RC Stevens) def. Ty Sieber (Spearfish) 10-0.
Flight 2: Michael Tang (RC Stevens) def. Lucas Rodgers 10-0.
Flight 3: Sam Mortimer (RC Stevens) def. Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 10-2.
Flight 4: Asa Hood (RC Stevens) def. Jensen Damberg (Spearfish) 10-1.
Flight 5: Nolan Rehorst (RC Stevens) def. Brock Bacon (Spearfish) 10-3.
Flight 6: Christian Mueller (RC Stevens) def. Will Becker (Spearfish) 10-1.
Flight 1 doubles: Dayler Segrist-Conor Cruse (RC Stevens) def. Ty Sieber-Bridger Meyer (Spearfish) 10-7.
Flight 2 doubles: Sam Mortimer-Asa Hood (RC Stevens) def. Rudy Isburg-Jensen Damberg (Spearfish) 10-0.
Flight 3: Thomas Postma-Christian Mueller (RC Stevens) def. Will Becker-Brock Bacon (Spearfish) 10-1.
“I think they’ve been progressing a lot,” Kolar said when asked how the players have done so far this season. “I really think the more matches they get, the better that they’ve done.”
Spearfish is scheduled to compete at Friday’s East-West Invitational in Rapid City. The Spartans will face Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Sioux Falls will host the state A tournament on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.