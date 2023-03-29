PIERRE — The Spearfish High School boys’ tennis team started off its spring season Friday, with matches against Sioux Falls Christian and Pierre, in Pierre.
Sioux Falls Christian and Pierre defeated Spearfish 6-0 in singles play, and 3-0 in doubles.
“I was really proud of the effort. We played against two schools with very accomplished players, and we held out own,” said Thomas Fitch, the Spartan tennis coach. “We didn’t win any matches, but we battled. The guys worked hard and the attitudes were great, so I was pleased with their effort today.”
Fitch said after the first two matches the team shows promise.
“The fact that we have lots of work to do, but we showed promise, and we have willing workers. These kids are willing to put in the effort, but their attitudes are great, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Fitch said.
Results against Sioux Falls Christian and Pierre follow.
Sioux Falls Christian 9, Spearfish 0
Singles
1. Rudy Isburg lost to Daniel Puumala (SF Christian) 10-1
2. Nicholas Wise lost to Grant Santema (SF Christian) 10-1
3. Dennis Crandall lost to Jack Squier (SF Christian) 10-1
4. Austin O’Bryan lost to James Woodward (SF Christian) 10-0
5. Stein Botterweg lost to Rex Lefever (SF Christian) 10-0
6. Leo Isburg lost to Jack DeYoung (SF Christian) 10-7
Doubles
1. Rudy Isburg/Wise lost to Puumala/Squier (SF Christian) 10-0
2. Crandall/O’Bryan lost to Santema/Woodward 10-1
3. Botterweg/Leo Isburg lost to Lefever/DeYoung (SF Christian) 9-2
Pierre 9, Spearfish 0
Singles
1. Rudy Isburg lost to Devin Dodson (Pierre) 10-3
2. Nick Wise lost to Lucas Hight (Pierre) 10-5
3. Dennis Crandall lost to Jacob Leiferman (Pierre) 10-3
4. Austin O’Brien lost to Jacob Mikkonen (Pierre) 10-0
5. Stein Botterweg lost to Carter Gordon (Pierre) 10-8
6. Leo Isburg lost to Joseph Mikkonen (Pierre) 10-4
Doubles
1. Rudy Isberg/Wise lost to Dodson/Hight (Pierre) 1-0
2. Crandall/O’Bryan lost to Leiferman/Gordon (Pierre) 1-0
3. Botterweg/Leo Isburg lost to Jacob and Joseph Mikkonen (Pierre) 1-0
