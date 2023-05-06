By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis team conquered Rapid City Central 7-2 Thursday afternoon at the Spearfish High School courts, marking the Spartans’ first victory of the season.
“All of the boys played really hard,” said Spartans’ head coach Thomas Fitch, whose squad won four singles and all three doubles matches. “We’re seeing them implement the things we’re trying to teach.”
Rudy Isburg (Flight 1), Nick Wise (Flight 2), Austin O’Bryan (Flight 4), and Leo Isburg (Flight 5) posted singles victories for Spearfish, now 1-7. Doubles wins came courtesy of Rudy Isburg and Wise (Flight 1), Dennis Crandall and O’Bryan (Flight 2), and Stein Botterweg and Leo Isburg (Flight 3).
Fitch said the Spearfish players attended a Tuesday session with local certified tennis pro Doug Stevens, and they took those lessons to heart against Rapid City Central.
Lessons on Tuesday included the mental game, Fitch said. He added players staying mentally tough during a match are able to forget about an errant shot and go on to the next one.
“We put a lot of emphasis on doubles,” Fitch said. “That’s a big step for us, so we’re really pleased with that.”
Match-by-match results follow.
Varsity singles
Flight 1: Rudy Isburg (Sp) def. Anson Griffin (RCC) 6-2, 6-1.
Flight 2: Nick Wise (Sp) def. Hugh Knickrehm (RCC) 6-1, 6-2.
Flight 3: Triston Ducheneaux (RCC) def. Dennis Crandall (Sp) 6-3, 6-1.
Flight 4: Auston O’Bryan (Sp) def. Noah McGrath (RCC) 7-5, 6-0.
Flight 5: Leo Isburg (Sp) def. Taiven Doherty (RCC) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 6: Peyton Taylor (RCC) def. Stein Botterweg (Sp) 6-7 (3-7 tiebreaker), 7-5, 10-6.
Varsity doubles
Flight 1: Rudy Isburg-Nick Wise (Sp) def. Anson Griffin-Hugh Knickrehm (RCC) 6-1, 6-3.
Flight 2: Dennis Crandall-Austin O’Bryan (Sp) def. Triston Ducheneaux-Noah McGrath (RCC) 6-4, 6-4.
Flight 3: Stein Botterweg-Leo Isburg (Sp) def. Taiven Doherty-Peyton Taylor (RCC) 1-6, 7-5, 10-4.
Spearfish is hosting the East-West Invitational that ends Saturday. The Spartans’ Saturday matches are against Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 9 a.m. and Sioux Falls Washington at noon.
Fitch said Thursday’s win builds belief for the Spartans.
“As we have all season, it’s just incremental improvement,” Fitch said when asked what he is looking for Spearfish to accomplish. “Hit a smart shot. Be conservative until you have the opportunity to be aggressively.”
