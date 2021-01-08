SPEARFISH — Spearfish hosted Belle Fourche, Harding County, and Hill City in a varsity wrestling quadrangular Thursday evening at the Spearfish High School gym.
The host Spartans finished 2-1 after defeating Hill City 48-30, toppling Harding County 63-18, and falling 39-37 to Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche also defeated Harding County 50-21 and Hill City 69-12 to forge a 3-0 record for the day.
Hill City’s efforts also included a 33-24 triumph over Harding County. The Rangers finished 1-2 compared to 0-3 for the Ranchers.
“We wrestled great,” Spearfish head coach John Bokker said. “There were some exciting matches for our young guys, and we even had our youth here tonight. It was great for everyone.”
Aiden Kracht earned Bokker’s praise for outlasting Belle Fourche’s Hunter Quenzer 8-6 in overtime at 132 pounds. “That match was probably one of the most exciting matches all year,” Bokker said.
Bokker added that Josh Hoffman, Oakley Blakeman, and Bailey Badwound continue to perform well.
“Every day we step on the mat or go to practice, we are thankful to be there,” Bokker said. “It’s awesome that we get to compete.”
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said the victory over Spearfish was nice, but he looked at the big picture.
“There is some stuff that we’ve been focusing on in the (practice) room that I didn’t see tonight,” Abell said. “It just seemed like a lot of old mistakes are coming back.”
Abell said Riley Dighton did well at 106 pounds. He pinned Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske in 2 minutes 59 seconds to begin the dual.
Belle Fourche is not where it usually is with respect to the schedule, according to Abell. “We need more matches, more mat time. A lot of our kids only have a year or two under their belt.”
Belle Fourche-Spearfish
160 pounds: Bailey Badwound (Sp) pinned Devin Nowowiejski (BF) in 1 minute 15 seconds.
170: Isaac McKenney (BF) def. Markus Medina (Sp) 5-4.
182: Gunner Geib (BF) won by forfeit.
195: Levi Melanson (BF) pinned Matthew Medina (Spearfish) in 1:35.
220: Sean Wahlfeldt (BF) won by forfeit.
285: Aiken Crowley (BF) won by forfeit.
106: Riley Dighton (BF) pinned Maraia Kruske (Sp) in 2:59.
113: Josh Hoffman (Sp) pinned D’Angelo Garduna (BF) in 3:05.
120: John Jeffery (Sp) pinned Colton Shelley (BF) in 4:46.
126: Mason Schmitz (Sp) def. Elijah Braning (BF) 11-2.
132: Aiden Kracht (Sp) def. Hunter Quenzer (BF) 8-6 in sudden victory 1.
138: Thomas McCoy (BF) pinned Quinten Carlson (Sp) in 1:41.
145: Oakley Blakeman (Sp) pinned Gunner Jensen (BF) in 1:50.
152: Dawson Craig (Sp) pinned Andy Tonsager (BF) in 1:56.
Extra match: Shea Irion (Sp) def. Hailey Rodriguez (BF) 7-6.
Spearfish-Harding County
Spearfish’s Quinten Carlson (138 pounds), Oakley Blakeman (145), Bailey Badwound (152), Dawson Craig (160), Markus Medina (170), Matthew Medina (195), and Maraia Kruske (106) won by forfeit.
Harding County’s Richard Long (182 pounds), Grey Gilbert (220), and Clancy Adolph (285) won by forfeit.
113 pounds: Josh Hoffman (Sp) pinned Cade Costello (HC) in 22 seconds.
120: John Jeffery (Sp) def. Cade Martian (HC) 5-1.
126: Mason Schmitz (Sp) pinned Lincoln Wickstrom (HC) in 56 seconds.
132: Aiden Kracht (Sp) pinned Brenton Padden (HC) in 1 minute 15 seconds.
Spearfish-Hill City
Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske (106 pounds), Josh Hoffman (113), John Jeffery (120), Mason Schmitz (126), Bailey Badwound (152), Markus Medina (170), and Matthew Medina (195) won by forfeit.
Hill City’s Tanner Davis (220 pounds) and Madessi Stedman (285) won by forfeit.
132: Hunter Way (HC) pinned Aiden Kracht (Sp) in 58 seconds.
138: Braden Weiss (HC) pinned Quinten Carlson (Sp) in 3 minutes 19 seconds.
145: Oakley Blakeman (Sp) pinned Jaxon Johnson (HC) in 2:54.
160: Alan Salinas (HC) pinned Dawson Craig (Sp) in 3:29.
Belle Fourche-Hill City
Belle Fourche’s Andy Tonsager (152 pounds), Isaac McKenney (170), Gunner Geib (182), Levi Melanson (195), Riley Dighton (106), D’Angelo Garduna (113), Colton Shelley (120), and Elijah Braning (126) won by forfeit.
160: Devin Nowowiejski (BF) def. Alan Salinas (HC) 9-3.
220: Tanner Davis (HC) pinned Sean Wahlfeldt (BF) in 38 seconds.
285: Aiken Crowley (BF) pinned Madessi Stedman (HC) in 1 minute 9 seconds.
132: Hunter Quenzer (BF) pinned Hunter Way (HC) in 23 seconds.
138: Thomas McCoy (BF) pinned Braden Weiss (HC) in 32 seconds.
145: Jaxon Johnson (HC) pinned Gunner Jensen (BF) in 1:15.
182: Open.
Belle Fourche-Harding Co.
Belle Fourche’s Gunner Jensen (145 pounds), Devin Nowowiejski (152), Isaac McKenney (160), Levi Melanson (195), Riley Dighton (106), and Thomas McCoy (138) won by forfeit.
182: Richard Long (HC) pinned Gunner Geib (BF) in 1 minute 4 seconds.
220: Grey Gilbert (HC) pinned Sean Wahlfeldt (BF) in 1:44.
285: Aiken Crowley (BF) pinned Clancy Adolph (HC) in 1:18.
113: D’Angelo Garduna (BF) def. Cade Costello (HC) 7-4.
120: Cade Martian (HC) pinned Colton Shelley (BF) in 3:04.
126: Lincoln Wickstrom (HC) def. Elijah Braning (BF) 5-4.
132: Hunter Quenzer (BF) def. Brenton Padden (HC) 17-0.
170: Open.
Spearfish will compete in Hettinger, N.D., on Saturday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.