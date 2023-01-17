Pioneer Staff Reports
LEAD — The Spearfish Spartans boys’ wrestling team finished third at Saturday’s Black Hills Conference boys’ wrestling tournament, in Lead.
“I thought overall we wrestled really well. I knew Custer was going to be tough,” said John Bokker, the Spartans’ head coach. “I knew it was going to be a batlle between us, Douglas, and Belle Fourche for second place. We had two open weight classes (182 and 195), which hurt us a lot, and left some points on the board.”
Spearfish scored 114.5 points and finished third in the team standings. Lead-Deadwood was fourth at 89.5 points; Belle Fourche finished fifth at 81 points.
Bokker said Spearfish is a young team, with three-fourths of the team freshmen and sophomores, and they continue to make improvements ith each match.
“I thought we wrestled really well the weekend before in Hettinger (N.D.),but we lost three of our guys with injuries. Dominick Mills has stepped up at 145 for us. Although he did well placing third at the Black Hills Conference,” said Bokker. “If we can get healthy we will be prett tough. We had a sickness and Cole Malo was out.”
Bokker added, “We are just waiting on Markus Medina to get back for the 195’s so we can be at full strenghth.”
John Jeffery of Spearfish claimed top honors in the 120-pound weight class. Belle Fourche’s Riley Dighton won the 138-pound weight class, and Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood emerged victorious from the 145-pound weight class.
Custer collected 267.5 points for the top spot. Douglas-Rapid City Christian-New Underwood placed second at 156.5 points. Hot Springs (sixth place at 52 points), St. Thomas More (seventh at 47), and Hill City (eighth at 11) rounded out the team standings.
Area results follow.
Spearfish
106 pounds: Michael Zoller, 0-2 record, fourth place
Zoller was pinned by Logan Tyndall (BF) in 28 seconds, was pinned by Korbyn Coots (Dg) in 1 minute 31 seconds.
113 pounds: Landyn Kruske, 0-2 record
Kruske was pinned by Carson Mitchell (Dg) in 4 minutes 47 seconds, was pinned by Emmett Edwards (STM) in 4 minutes 31 seconds.
120 pounds: John Jeffery, 2-0 record, first place
Jeffery defeated Drew Janke (L-D) 17-1, pinned Alejandro Martinez (Dg) in 4 minutes 0 seconds.
126 pounds: Parker Graveman, 2-1 record, second place
Graveman pinned Joseph Giacometto (STM) in 1 minute 29 seconds, pinned
Tanner Millard (L-D) in 1:44, lost to Landon Woodward (Cu) 5-0.
132 pounds: Dagoberto Rodriguez, 1-2 record
Rodriguez pinned Jory Olson (BF) in 3 minutes 19 seconds, was pinned by
Riley Scott (Cu) in 2 minutes 8 seconds, lost to David Gomez (HiC) 8-5.
138 pounds: Kaden Gonzales, 1-2 record
Gonzales was pinned by Tyson Durham (STM) in 3 minutes 2 seconds, pinned William Thompson (Dg) in 1:33, lost to Mekhi Hayes (L-D) 3-2.
145 pounds: Dominick Mills, 3-1 record, third place
Mills pinned Kylan Gerlick (STM) in 22 seconds, was pinned by Kai Rusch (Cu) in 1 minute 48 seconds, pinned Gabe Maurer (HS) in 2:06, defeated
Carson Hicks (Dg) 14-12.
152 pounds: Quinten Carlson, 0-2 record
Carlson was pinned by Connor Adams (Cu) in 5 minutes 12 seconds, was pinned by Isaac Foster (L-D) in 1:22.
160 pounds: Jacob Ellingson, 1-1 record, second place
Jacob Ellingson defeated Aiden Russell (Dg) 8-5, was pinned by Jonathan Lewis (Cu) in 3 minutes 28 seconds.
170 pounds: Mason Schlup, 2-1 record, second place
Schlup pinned Andrew Tonsager (BF) in 2 minutes 17 seconds, pinned Ethan Hess (L-D) in 2:22, was pinned by Ryder Bailey (Cu) in 3:06.
220 pounds: Asher Peil, 1-1 record, second place
Peil defeated Dylan Meade (L-D) 7-3, was pinned by Grady Lehrkamp (Cu) in 1 minute 48 seconds.
285 pounds: Alex Cudmore, 0-2 record, fourth place
Cudmore was pinned by Lucas Giersberg (Dg) in 50 seconds, was pinned by Lucas Tonsager (BF) in 1 minute 33 seconds.
Lead-Deadwood
113 pounds: Luke Harris, 2-1 record, third place
Harris pinned Emmett Edwards (STM) in 3 minutes 4 seconds, was pinned by Tray Weiss (Cu) in 2:57, defeated Emmett Edwards (STM) 15-3.
120 pounds: Drew Janke, 3-1 record, third place
Janke pinned Holden Luper (HS) in 4 minutes 17 seconds, lost to John Jeffery (Sp) 17-1, pinned Alexander Norlin (BF) in 1:24, pinned Connor Owens (Cu) in 3:24.
126 pounds: Tanner Millard, 1-2 record, fourth place
Millard was pinned by Parker Graveman (Sp) in 1 minute 44 seconds, pinned Blazen Stiefvater (HS) in 38 seconds, was pinned by Ian Fleming (Dg) in 4:44.
138 pounds: Mekhi Hayes, 1-2 record, fourth place
Hayes was pinned by Riley Dighton (BF) in 1 minute 41 seconds, defeated Kaden Gonzales (Sp) 3-2, was pinned by Leighton Sander (Cu) in 2:03.
145 pounds: Miles Renner, 3-0 record, first place
Renner pinned Gabe Maurer (HS) in 45 seconds, pinned Carson Hicks (Dg) in 1 minute 2 seconds, defeated Kai Rusch (Cu) 17-1.
152 pounds: Isaac Foster, 2-1 record, third place
Foster lost to Kale Crowser (Dg) 15-0, pinned Quinten Carlson (Sp) in 1 minute 22 seconds, defeated Spencer Bush-Graslie (BF) 8-2.
160 pounds: Cruz Mollman, 0-2 record
Mollman was pinned by Aiden Russell (Dg) in 3 minutes 6 seconds, was pinned by Hunter Kunz (HS) in 59 seconds.
170 pounds: Ethan Hess, 0-2 record
Hess was pinned by Mason Schlup (Sp) in 2 minutes 22 seconds, lost to Casen Tibbetts (Dg) 3-0.
220 pounds: Dylan Meade, 2-1 record, third place
Meade pinned Aiden Slancauskas (Dg) in 35 seconds, lost to Asher Peil (Sp) 7-3, pinned Gunnar Geib (BF) in 2 minutes 27 seconds.
Belle Fourche
106 pounds: Logan Tyndall, 2-1 record, second place
Tyndall defeated Korbyn Coots (Dg) 9-2, pinned Michael Zoller (Sp) in 28 seconds, lost to Tyler Trant (Cu) 9-3.
120 pounds: Alexander Norlin, 1-2 record
Norlin was pinned by Alejandro Martinez (Dg) in 2 minutes 3 seconds, pinned Karter Brager (STM) in 3 minutes 39 seconds, was pinned by Drew Janke (L-D) in 1:24.
132 pounds: Jory Olson, 0-2 record
Olson was pinned by Dagoberto Rodriguez (Sp) in 3 minutes 19 seconds, was pinned by Tagen Carter (Dg) in 2:06.
138 pounds: Riley Dighton, 3-0 record, first place
Dighton pinned Jonathan Pellicotte (HS) in 4 minutes 35 seconds, pinned
Mekhi Hayes (L-D) in 1:41, pinned Tyson Durham (STM) in 1:09.
152 pounds: Spencer Bush-Graslie, 1-2 record, fourth place
Bush-Graslie was pinned by Connor Adams (Cu) in 1 minute 25 seconds, defeated Keller Peterson (HS) 11-10, lost to Isaac Foster (L-D) 8-2.
170 pounds: Andrew Tonsager, 1-2 record, fourth place
Tonsager was pinned by Mason Schlup (Sp) in 2 minutes 17 seconds, pinned Owen White (HS) in 1:34, was pinned by Casen Tibbetts (Dg) in 2:10.
182 pounds: Lucas Green, 0-2 record
Green was pinned by Parker Noem (Cu) in 1 minute 45 seconds, was pinned by Morgan Sandal (Dg) in 4:28.
195 pounds: Mason Nehl, 0-1 record, third place
Nehl was pinned by Caleb Rickenbach (HS) in 45 seconds, won the third-place match by forfeit.
220 pounds: Gunnar Geib, 1-2 record, fourth place
Geib was pinned by Grady Lehrkamp (Cu) in 1 minute 35 seconds, pinned Aiden Slancauskas (Dg) in 29 seconds, was pinned by Dylan Meade (L-D) in 2:27.
285 pounds: Lucas Tonsager, 1-1 record, third place
Tonsager was pinned by Zayne Severyn (Cu) in 52 seconds, pinned Alex Cudmore (Sp) in 1 minute 33 seconds.
