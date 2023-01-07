SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School’s varsity wrestling teams won a total of four duals at its triangular held Thursday at the Spearfish High School gym.
The Spartans’ boys’ squad defeated St. Thomas More 66-18 and Belle Fourche 40-33.
The girls’ competition ended with Spearfish defeating St. Thomas More 9-0 and Belle Fourche 42-9.
Belle Fourche also posted a 63-18 triumph over St. Thomas More in the boys’ division, and the Broncs tied St. Thomas More 6-6 in the girls’ division.
“We have a pretty young team and figured things would go about how they did,” Spearfish head coach John Bokker said.
Kaden Gonzales earned Bokker’s praise for his efforts at 138 pounds. Bokker said Gonzales faced two of his toughest opponents, including Belle Fourche’s Riley Dighton.
“He showed a lot of grit and kept himself out of bad positions,” Bokker said of Gonzales, who dropped a 2-0 decision to Dighton and lasted late into the third period against St. Thomas More’s Tyson Durham before being pinned.
Spearfish is in Hettinger, N.D., for a tournament this weekend.
Bokker said the Spartans’ athletes will work on their conditioning and toughness.
“We’ve been making progress,” Bokker said in describing the season up to now. He anticipates the team making the most improvement towards the end of the season.
John Jeffery represented Spearfish at 120 pounds and pinned two opponents. He pinned St. Thomas More’s Karter Brager in 1 minute 33 seconds and stopped Belle Fourche foe Riggin Lutter in 40 seconds.
Jeffery said his junior season has gone well so far. He attributes that success to being aggressive, winning, and having fun.
Highlights include his highest-ever ranking: fourth in Class A at 120 pounds.
He also said that staying at his competing weight has not been a problem.
“I have also enjoyed working with the team and getting so much better on my feet,” Jeffery said.
He sees being a leader as part of his role, saying that many of his teammates like to watch him compete.
This marks Jeffery’s fourth year on the varsity.
“I have kept working gradually, and everything has improved,” he said, adding that he is paying attention to the little things.
“I look forward to wrestling and hope to place at state,” Jeffery said in outlining his goals for the rest of the season.
He added wrestling holds a special appeal for him because of how hard-working and dedicated the athletes are.
“We started off real slow,” Belle Fourche head coach Justin Walker said. He added the Broncs are where they need to be in drills but not at the start of matches.
Walker said the wrestlers are gaining a greater understanding the sport with a lot of technique, skill and creativity. He added that creativity will continue to develop.
Thomas McCoy pinned two opponents at 152 pounds. He stopped St. Thomas More’s Body Jankord in 1 minute 22 seconds and Spearfish opponent Quinten Carlson in 1:24.
McCoy now has 155 victories to his credit, which is a new school record.
“I would say things went pretty good,” said McCoy, who is ranked third in Class A at 152 pounds. Goals include surpassing the school’s pin record, now at 92.
McCoy is wrestling at 145 and 152 pounds this season after competing at 138 in 2021-22. His biggest adjustments have included more movement and having to dial down his shots.
“My role would probably be that of a leader,” said McCoy, who is a senior. The captain also views himself as a role model.
McCoy said he is nervous before matches, and he takes a few deep breaths to deal with that and get himself ready.
Training for McCoy changed from last season to this. He has a home wrestling mat which he said he has used a lot more than in the past.
The ultimate goal for McCoy centers on the state A tournament set for next month.
“It’s been a dream since I was a kid to win state,” McCoy said. He added putting in the extra work, and continuing to grind without stopping, will give him the best chance of reaching that goal.
Belle Fourche will compete at this weekend’s Mid-Dakota Monster event in Presho.
Boys’ Division
Belle Fourche 63, St. Thomas More 18
106 pounds: Logan Tyndall (BF) won by forfeit.
113: Toarin Humble (BF) pinned Emmett Edwards (STM) in 3 minutes 5 seconds.
120: Karter Brager (STM) pinned Riggin Lutter (BF) in 1 minute 39 seconds.
126: Joseph Giacometto (STM) pinned Alex Norlin (BF) in 5 minutes 32 seconds.
132: Westin Edwards (STM) pinned Jory Olson (BF) in 2 minutes 27 seconds.
138: Riley Dighton (BF) def. Tyson Durham (STM) 5-2.
142: Elijah Braning (BF) pinned Kylan Gerlick (STM) in 21 seconds.
152: Thomas McCoy (BF) pinned Bode Jankord (STM) in 1 minute 22 seconds.
160: Owyn Schreder (BF) pinned Isaiah Quasney (STM) in 34 seconds.
170: Andrew Tonsager (BF) won by forfeit.
182: Lucas Green (BF) won by forfeit.
195: Mason Nehl (BF) pinned Jackson Rusch (STM) in 1 minute 19 seconds.
220: Gunnar Geib (BF) won by forfeit.
285: Lucas Tonsager (BF) won by forfeit.
Spearfish 66, St. Thomas More 18
106 pounds: Michael Zoller (Sp) won by forfeit.
113: Emmett Edwards (STM) pinned Landyn Kruske (Sp) in 2 minutes 57 seconds.
120: John Jeffery (Sp) pinned Karter Brager (STM) in 1 minute 33 seconds.
126: Parker Graveman (Sp) pinned Joseph Giacometto (STM) in 1 minute 53 seconds.
132: Westin Edwards (STM) pinned Dagoberto Rodriguez (Sp) in 1 minute 26 seconds.
138: Tyson Durham (STM) pinned Kaden Gonzales (Sp) in 5 minutes 27 seconds.
145: Aiden Kracht (Sp) pinned Kylan Gerlick (STM) in 31 seconds.
152: Quinten Carlson (Sp) pinned Bode Jankord (STM) in 1 minute 41 seconds.
160: Jacob Ellingson (Sp) pinned Isaiah Quasney (STM) in 1 minute 19 seconds.
170: Evan Wilson (Sp) won by forfeit.
182: Mason Schlup (Sp) won by forfeit.
195: Cole Malo (Sp) pinned Jackson Rusch (STM) in 1 minute 16 seconds.
220: Asher Peil (Sp) won by forfeit.
285: Alex Cudmore (Sp) won by forfeit.
Spearfish 40, Belle Fourche 33
120 pounds: John Jeffery (Sp) pinned Riggin Lutter (BF) in 40 seconds.
126: Parker Graveman (Sp) pinned Alex Norlin (BF) in 2 minutes 12 seconds.
132: Dagoberto Rodriguez (Sp) def. Jory Olson (BF) 8-6.
138: Riley Dighton (BF) def. Kaden Gonzales (Sp) 2-0.
145: Aiden Kracht (Sp) def. Elijah Braning (BF) 9-0.
152: Thomas McCoy (BF) pinned Quinten Carlson (Sp) in 1 minute 24 seconds.
160: Jacob Ellingson (Sp) def. Owyn Schreder (BF) 8-1.
170: Evan Wilson (Sp) pinned Andrew Tonsager (BF) in 3 minutes 35 seconds.
182: Mason Schlup (Sp) pinned Lucas Green (BF) in 1 minute 21 seconds.
195: Gunnar Geib (BF) pinned Cole Malo (BF) in 3 minutes 23 seconds.
220: Asher Peil (Sp) pinned Mason Nehl (BF) in 51 seconds.
285: Lucas Tonsager (BF) pinned Alex Cudmore (Sp) in 2 minutes 36 seconds.
1067: Logan Tyndall (BF) pinned Michael Zoller (Sp) in 57 seconds.
113: Toarin Humble (BF) pinned Landyn Kruske (Sp) in 3 minutes 19 seconds.
Girls’ Division
Belle Fourche 6, St. Thomas More 6
132 pounds: Alexa Swaney (BF) pinned Victoria Verhey (STM) in 2 minutes 53 seconds.
142: Teagan Vining (STM) pinned Olivia Nehl (BF) in 3 minutes 53 seconds.
Spearfish 9, St. Thomas More 0
132 pounds: Taylor Graveman (Sp) pinned Victoria Verhey (STM) in 1 minute 54 seconds.
142: Jayden Werlinger (Sp) def. Teagan Vining (STM) 7-0.
Spearfish 42, Belle Fourche 9
106 pounds: Kyra Vandenberg (BF) def. Haven Baker (Sp) 12-5.
113: Piper Brooke-Ellison (Sp) won by forfeit.
120: Madelynn Schlup (Sp) won by forfeit.
126: Candice Matsuda (Sp) pinned Aleyah Carbajal (BF) in 36 seconds.
132: Taylor Graveman (Sp) pinned Alexa Swaney (BF) in 36 seconds.
142: Olivia Nehl (BF) pinned Kimberlyn Heisler (Sp) in 1 minute 39 seconds.
154: Jayden Werlinger (Sp) pinned Izzabella Ramos (BF) in 3 minutes 14 seconds.
170: Kaylie McDonald (Sp) won by forfeit.
190: Marlee Heltzel (Sp) pinned Adelae Grusing (BF) in two minutes 56 seconds.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.