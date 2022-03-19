Spartan grapplers Blakeman and Graveman reflect on accomplishments

SPEARFISH — Oakley Blakeman and Taylor Graveman both had success during the 2021-22 high school wrestling season.
Blakeman’s season ended with a loss in the finals of the South Dakota Class A state wrestling tournament, in Sioux Falls.
Blakeman, a senior, was pinned by Mitchell’s Jagger, ending his hopes of a state title in the 145-pound weight class.
Blakeman has been wrestling for 14 seasons, and credits his dad for getting him started on the sport
“My dad really got me into it, me and my brother,” said Blakeman. “The first season I just fail in love.”
Blakeman said he didn’t realize that he was good at wrestling until a couple of years in to the sport.
“I probably realized I was good at wrestling my third or fourth season. I went 28-4 that year, and I was feeling pretty good after that season,” he said.
Reflecting back on his career, Blakeman said he has a lot of good memories.
“A lot of friendships were pretty valuable to me,” said Blakeman. “Trips, mainly. Learning all the stuff, and then teaching as well has been a big part and it’s pretty fun for me, teaching the little kids.”
This season, Blakeman recored his 200th career win.
“I knew I was going to hit it this year. I just really didn’t know when. When I came on 199, it was when I actually found out that I was going to hit it the next match, and it felt pretty good,” Blakeman said
Blakeman said he did some soul searching on his loss to Jagger in the state finals. “Just reflecting on things I could have done better,” said Blakeman. “I knew I wrestled my heart out and gave it my all, but I just wish I could’ve done something a little different.”
This fall will be the first time in 14 years that wrestling won’t be a part of Blakeman’s future.
“I’ll probably do some off-season summer wrestling, and then probably after this year call it a career,” said Blakeman. “I’m thinking about enrolling in a tech school and becoming a welder.”
Graveman, a junior, won her second straight state title, pinning every opponent she faced in the process.
Graveman has been wrestling since fourth grade.
“ My little brother was a wrestler, and I just saw him practicing and thought it was something I would be able to do,” she said.
Graveman started getting involved in powerlifting about the same time she began to wrestle.
“I’d say I probably started powerlifting around the same age I started wrestling,” Graveman said. “My dad has always had us in the gym since we were pretty little.”
Despite her success, Graveman said she is constantly trying to improve.
“I sit down and think about what I need to improve on in order to get better. The little things are what makes a big difference. So just improving those little aspects are what helps me be a better wrestler,” Graveman said.
Graveman said powerlifting plays helps her improve as a wrestler.
“I’d say powerlifting helps me a great amount to be a better wrestler, because knowing that I’m stronger than a lot of the girls from wrestling helps tremendously,” she said.
This is the second year that girls can wrestle for a state title, and Graveman has won both years, this year finishing the season undefeated, 38-0.
Graveman said she is proud of both state titles.
‘Honestly the feelings were kind of mutual, but the first one definitely had a little more tear on my heart,” said Graveman. “Just knowing that I was the first-ever girls’ champion for that weight in South Dakota, and my second one just kind of backed it up knowing that I’m a two-time champion, now just going for that third.”
Graveman said her coaches deserve credit for her success.
“They push me in the practice room, and they also sit down with me on their own time to show me what I need to work on in order to improve on those little areas to help me become that better wrestler,” Graveman said
This season Graveman recorded her 100th career win: something she never thought she would achieve.
“Honestly I am so grateful that I got that, because throughout the years I’ve seen all the boys, and that recognition, and if I’m going to be honest, my eighth-grade and freshman year, I never thought I would get to 50 wins wrestling with the guys,” said Graveman. “But knowing that I reached 100 wins wrestling with both guys and girls is pretty eye-opening, and it is very special.”
Graveman accepts she may be one of the pioneers in girls wrestling.
“It motivates me because when I see all of the younger girls and less experienced girls who are looking up to me, it just makes me understand that I need to keep on the right path, and keep making the right decisions, doing the right things,” Graveman said.
