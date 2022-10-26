Josh Sundsted Spearfish golf 1.jpg

Josh Sundsted of Spearfish watches a putt atatempt approach the hole during Tuesday’s Spearfish Invitational boys’ golf tournament.

Pioneer photos by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys’ golf team had a successful fall season, winning their seventh straight Black Hills Conference Tournament, and finishing 11th at state.

“State was the tale of two different days,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish boys’ golf coach. “That first day we just struggled. We were not good. We golfed one of our worst scores of the entire year that very first day.”

