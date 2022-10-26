SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys’ golf team had a successful fall season, winning their seventh straight Black Hills Conference Tournament, and finishing 11th at state.
“State was the tale of two different days,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish boys’ golf coach. “That first day we just struggled. We were not good. We golfed one of our worst scores of the entire year that very first day.”
Ligtenberg said day two was a different story.
“They were upset, but not to the point of we were just going to give up, and just mail it in, and have a terrible second day. They responded really well and scored one of their best scores of the season on the second day,” said Ligtenberg. “At least they finished strong. That’s always nice to be able to have that kind of positive end to the season.“
Going into the fall golf season, expectations were high for Spearfish.
“I thought we would be one of the better teams in the Black Hills area. We had lost only one senior, Trey Wood, from last year’s team. He was a very important part of our team, but I thought we were coming back with a very strong group of four golfers that had a lot of experience,” Ligtenberg said.
Ligtenberg said this year’s team returned two seniors and two sophomores.
“So I had high expectations for the team, coming into the season,” Ligtenberg said.
In the past several years Spearfish has not had a lot of competition in the Black Hills Conference, but this season Belle Fourche emerged as a legitimate contender for the conference title.
“In the offseason in the summer tour the kids can play in, I was watching some of those scores, just to let my team know their coach is interested in what they are doing,” said Ligtenberg. “When you do that you can also see what other teams are doing, and Belle Fourche started the season the season very strong. They actually beat us in the second tournament of the year. It didn’t shock me how good they were.”
Ligtenberg said Belle Fourche’s strong start seemed motivate his team.
“Sometimes it’s good to have a little extra motivation when you have some good competition. It just makes you work harder and practice better. You can’t get lazy at practices,” said Ligtenberg. “It was a tougher year for us. We were pretty dominant.
I think we won as many tournaments as I thought we would have during the season, but I don’t think our margin of victory was as high as I thought we would have had.”
The Spartans ended the regular season winning the Black Hills Conference for a seventh straight year.
“We were able to handle that kind of pressure. The boys’ aput their own expectations of the Black Hills Conference championship. We’ve had a long running tradition of success. Those seniors didn’t want to lose that on their senior year because they’ve never lost it,” said Ligtenberg. “It was good that they were able to maintain that incentive of accomplishment, and have the confidence to be able to do it.”
Going into state the Spartans were ranked 11th.
“They had us ranked 11th, but everybody was bunched up from sixth place to 12th place and the margin between those teams was only 10 strokes. That might sound like a lot a lot, but that averages out to not even three strokes per kid,” said Ligtenberg. Going into state I thought the kids and the coaching staff had a realistic goal of maintaining out position (11th) and try to creep up. Sixth place was probably the top end of where we could be.
Ligtenberg said Spearfish had beaten the sixth and seventh ranked teams earlier in the season at a tournament, which gave the team confidence going into state.
“Sixth place was kind of a lofty goal. Two good days of golf to be able to get to that sixth-.
Spearfish had the highest score of all Black Hills teams participating at the Class AA state golf tournament this year.
“We like to think that everybody gets along, but it is kind of nice to have bragging rights. We were able to surpass the best Class AA boys teams in the Black Hills area,” Ligtenberg said.
Seniors Jack Hight, Josh Sundsted, and Caden Johnson played their final tournament as a member of the Spartans golf team.
“Jack Hight and Josh Sundsted have gone to four state tournaments in their high school career, and Caden Johnson has been on our golf team, but he has never qualified for state until this year, so it was nice to get him to fill in that role, be a good teammate, and be able to go to state his senior year,” Ligtenberg said.
