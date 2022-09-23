SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School boys’ golf team successfully defended its Black Hills Conference golf title Tuesday, in Box Elder.
They finished with a team score of team score of 328, eight shots ahead of second place St. Thomas More (STM) who finished with a team total of 337.
“Belle Fourche and St. Thomas More and Belle Fourche both got betterths year and pushed them, and kind of created that pressure,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish golf coach. “That’s what high school sports is about. Learning all those life lessons of how to overcome that pressure, that internal pressure, so lots of coping mechanisms.
“I’m very proud of the entire team. Bennett Kortan plays the fifth spot on our team and he had one of this best days of the year so he helped us out a great deal,” said Ligtenberg. “Jack Hight, a senior, has been struggling a little this year. He hasn’t quite reached his expectations but had a solid day, and showed good senior leadership in his focus and effort.”
Lightenberg said, “Parker Reede has been kind of been our steady guy. He tied for first, but then lost in a playoff. Parker has grown into a leader with his score, but also his attitude and his behavior. He is a great representative of everything we want kids to do on the golf course, and in life.
The state Class AA golf tournament will be held Oct. 3-4, in Mitchell.
“I hope the team can relax and then refocus for their state performance in Mitchell in a few weeks,” he said.
Highlights came from team standings, individual standings, and team individual standings follow.
