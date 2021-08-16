Spartan girls stumble against Pierre

SPEARFISH — Spearfish ended the first weekend of its varsity girls’ soccer season by dropping a 2-0 decision to Pierre at the Black Hills Energy sports complex in Spearfish.
“We struggled throughout the game,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said. “We played with a little bit of panic and missed some opportunities that were in front of us.”
Alexis Campea scored both of Pierre’s goals. Her tally with 14 seconds remaining in the first half put the Lady Govs ahead 2-0.
Griffith said Pierre played well but added the Spartans did not execute their game plan.
Spearfish fell 5-3 to Aberdeen Central in Friday’s season opener. “We played really well in connecting our passes, finding seams, getting in behind,” Griffith said.
The Spartans will visit Mitchell on Friday and Huron on Saturday.
