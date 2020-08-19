Spartan girls’ soccer team tops Pierre

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ soccer team edged Pierre 2-1 in a game played Tuesday evening at the Black Hills Energy Complex in Spearfish.
“I loved how the girls trusted each other and connected combination passes on the ground,” said Spartans’ head coach Katrina Huft, whose team is 2-0 on the season. “Both goals we got were a result of doing that.”
Raven Colaiacovo made several saves from her goalkeeping position to keep Spearfish in a scoreless tie.
Brooke Peotter scored from the right side as Spearfish claimed a 1-0 lead with 23 minutes 51 seconds remaining in the first half.
Pierre responded only 1 minute 11 seconds later. Ryann Barry scored off a rebound as the Governors forged a 1-1 tie.
The Spartans forged ahead 2-1 on Dillan Richard’s goal with 8 minutes 18 seconds remaining in the first half. Neither team scored during the 40-minute second half.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.