SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity girls’ soccer team defeated Sturgis Brown 3-0 Tuesday night at the Black Hills Energy complex in Spearfish.
“I thought we played maybe our most complete game,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said. “Our ball movement was excellent; our intensity was really good out of the gate.”
Spearfish took a 1-0 lead on a Brooke Peotter goal with 26 minutes 40 seconds left in the first half. She added another goal 12 minutes later to give the Spartans a 2-0 halftime edge.
Tessa Lucas converted a penalty kick opportunity with 22 minutes remaining to put Spearfish ahead 3-0.
Griffith said the Spartans’ second unit entered the game midway through the second half and played really well.
“We had our moments where there were some good, positive things,” Sturgis Brown head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said. He added the Scoopers kept working and fighting after giving up a couple of early goals.
Fitzpatrick said Sturgis Brown set a good tone against Spearfish, with the first goal not scored until 14 minutes had elapsed. He added the Scoopers have given up opening goals much earlier in previous games.
Spearfish (7-3) has won four straight games and will visit Rapid City Central on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Sturgis Brown, 5-8, will host St. Thomas More on Thursday, Sept. 23.
