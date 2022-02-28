Spartan girls hold off Yankton 43-40

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish girls’ basketball team ended its regular season Friday night by edging Yankton 43-40 at the Spearfish High School gym.
“They just played their guts out, and I’m so proud of them,” Spartans’ head coach Dakota Johnson said. “It’s nice to finally see things click.”
Tayler Duncan’s 3-point field goal put Spearfish ahead 6-2. Yankton used a 6-0 run to close the opening frame and claim an 8-6 edge.
Spearfish stayed within 10-9 in the second stanza on a Stella Marcus basket. A 3-point field goal by Ellie Karolevitz capped a 5-2 run that put the visiting Gazelles ahead 15-11.
Yankton would lead 24-20 at halftime.
Yankton opened the third quarter on a 7-3 run. Jordynn Salvatori made two free throws as the Gazelles went ahead 31-23.
Marcus and Sofie Guthmiller keyed a 6-1 Spearfish run. A Marcus steal and layup brought the Spartans within three points, 32-29, after three quarters.
Duncan’s two free throws capped an 8-0 Spartans’ run to start the fourth quarter and put Spearfish ahead 38-32.
Jozie Dana connected from 3-point range with just under two minutes left, keeping the Spartans up 41-35. Yankton rallied back and pulled within one point, at 41-40.
Guthmiller and Marcus each netted a free throw as Spearfish led 43-40 with 24 seconds left, and they hung on for the win, 43-40
Marcus netted 16 points for Spearfish, and Duncan chipped in eight points.
“Our defense kind of carried us, and just recognizing the time and score, recognizing the situation that’s in front of us,” Johnson said in explaining Spearfish’s fourth-quarter success. “We took care of the ball better.”
Spearfish (8-12) holds the 14th spot in the Class AA standings.
The Spartans will visit third-seeded Brandon Valley (16-4) on Friday, March 4 in a Class AA SoDak 16 contest.
