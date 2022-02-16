Spartan girls fall to RC Christian, 71-60

SPEARFISH — Spearfish fell 71-60 to Rapid City Christian in varsity girls’ basketball action Tuesday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
“The biggest thing is our sense of urgency and recognizing that we need to be up on them, we need a stop, and that sort of thing,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said of improvements for a second half that started with the Spartans trailing 41-25. “We were really playing on our heels in that first half.”
Tayler Duncan put Spearfish ahead 2-0 before Rapid City Christian put together a 12-point run. Sarah Enos’ 3-point field goal put the Comets ahead 12-2.
Sofie Guthmiller and Jozie Dana sparked a 6-0 run for the Spartans. A Dana field goal brought Spearfish within 12-8.
Rapid City scored seven of the next 12 points and went ahead 19-13 at the first-quarter break.
The Comets led by 18 points on three occasions in the second stanza. A Hayden Thornton basket put Rapid City Christian up 38-20.
Rapid City Christian led 57-39 going into the final frame. Dana’s basket brought the Spartans within 59-49 as 4 1/2 minutes remained.
Guthmiller converted a layup to keep Spearfish within 61-53. Duncan’s two free throws allowed the Spartans to close the gap to 62-55 with 1 minute 16 seconds remaining.
Stella Marcus connected from 3-point range with 1 minute 1 second left; Spearfish trailed by only 64-58 at that stage.
Marcus made two free throws with 32 seconds left as Spearfish trailed by only seven points, at 67-60. Rapid City Christian netted four free throws to end the scoring.
Spearfish, now 5-11, received double-figure scoring from three players. Marcus led the way with 16 points, followed by Duncan with 15 points and Dana with 13 points.
Rapid City Christian’s Olivia Kieffer netted 26 points to lead all scorers. Hayden Thornton (18 points), Holliday Thornton (12, including four 3-point field goals), and Enos (10) also reached double figures in helping the Comets improve to 13-7.
“We didn’t figure out how to help each other effectively until the second half,” Johnson said. She added Kieffer can do anything on the court.
Johnson said Spearfish saw some shots fall during the second half, which gave the team a bit more confidence.
Spearfish scoring: Stella Marcus 16, Tayler Duncan 15, Jozie Dana 13, Sofie Guthmiller 6, Mya Kochuten 5, Hannah Schoon 3, Ava Muth 2. Totals 20 field goals, 14 of 17 from the free throw line, 60 points.
RC Christian scoring: Olivia Kieffer 26, Hayden Thornton 18, Holliday Thornton 12, Sarah Enos 10, Savannah Armendariz 5. Totals 24 field goals, 12 of 17 from the free throw line, 71 points.
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 6 (Marcus 3, Schoon 1, Kochuten 1, Dana 1), RC Christian 11 (Holliday Thornton 4, Hayden Thornton 2, Kieffer 2, Enos 2, Armandariz 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 34 (Kochuten 7), RC Christian 28 (Kieffer 9)
Turnovers: Spearfish 16, RC Christian 16
Total fouls: Spearfish 17, RC Christian 14
Fouled out: RC Christian, Enos
Spearfish is scheduled to visit Brandon Valley on Thursday, Feb. 17.
