Spartan girls fall to fifth-ranked St. Thomas More

RAPID CITY — Spearfish’s varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a 50-25 decision to St. Thomas More, Tuesday night, at the St. Thomas More gym. St. Thomas More entered the game ranked number 5 in Class A.
“I think we could have been a little bit more competitive, especially down the stretch,” said Spartans’ head coach Dakota Johnson, whose team scored only one point in the final frame. “Overall, I thought that they were in it, and they were staying aggressive.”
St. Thomas More tallied the first seven points. KyleeJo Symonds’ basket brought Spearfish within 7-2.
The Cavaliers extended their lead to 12-2. Stella Marcus connected on two free throws as the Spartans trailed 12-4. A Sofie Guthmiller basket kept Spearfish within 17-6 when the first quarter ended.
Maria Bouman and Jozie Dana scored second-stanza baskets as Spearfish stayed within 18-10. Baskets by Brylee Grubb and Mya Kochuten offset a St. Thomas More score and brought Spearfish within 21-14.
Dana’s jump shot opened third quarter scoring and allowed the Spartans to cut the margin to 23-16. A 9-0 run capped by Reese Ross’s layup put St. Thomas More up 32-16.
Spearfish used an 8-2 run to close the third stanza. Alivia Heairet, Marcus, Grubb, and Guthmiller entered the scoring column to keep the Spartans within 34-24.
A 16-1 scoring edge for St. Thomas More in the fourth frame ended the scoring. Dana netted a free throw for the Spartans.
Dana’s five points enabled her to top Spearfish’s scoring charts. Jada Mollman notches 14 points for the Cavaliers.
“We’re continuing to climb, and we have to get over that hump that we’re in right now,” Johnson said. Spearfish has dropped its last five games.
Spearfish scoring: Jozie Dana 5, Stella Marcus 4, Sofie Guthmiller 4, Brylee Grubb 4, KyleeJo Symonds 2, Maria Bouman 2, Mya Kochuten 2, Alivia Heairet 2. Totals 11 field goals, 3 free throws, 25 points.
St. Thomas More scoring: Jada Mollman 14, Reese Ross 13, Mairin Duffy 12, Gabby Robbins 3, Riley Gylten 3, Megan Lee 2, Sloane Keszler 2, Scarlet Grimshaw 1. Totals 17 field goals, 12 free throws, 50 points.
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 0, St. Thomas More 4 (Duffy 2, Ross 1, Robbins 1)
Both teams are slated to return to action on Thursday, Jan. 27. Spearfish (3-7) will visit Rapid City Central, and St. Thomas More (9-3) is set to host Sturgis Brown.
