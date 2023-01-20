Spartan girls fall short in OT tussle

SPEARFISH — Spearfish was outscored 7-5 in overtime Friday night and dropped a 49-47 varsity girls’ basketball decision to Red Cloud at the Spearfish High School gym.
“There’s a lot of plays down the stretch we should have had easy layups. We should have not turned the ball over,” Spartans’ head coach Dakota Johnson said. She added the team had an uncharacteristically high turnover number (28).
Red Cloud led 12-9 after one quarter, 24-16 at halftime, and 32-23 after the third stanza. The Crusaders led 37-27 with about six minutes left in regulation before Spearfish claimed a 15-5 scoring edge the rest of the way to forge a 42-42 tie and force overtime.
“Gosh, these girls just play so hard. I’m just so proud of them, and I just wish so bad that they could get that one. Man, they deserved it,” Johnson said in describing the Spartans’ fourth-quarter comeback.
Spearfish led 47-45 on Tayler Duncan’s free throw with 27 seconds left in overtime. Red Cloud scored the final four points to seal the win and improve to 11-0.
Mya Kochuten scored 17 points to pace the Spearfish effort. Red Cloud received 20 points from Maikole Carlow.
“Bringing that together, wanting that win it really just brought us the grit,” Kochuten said in describing what keyed Spearfish in the fourth quarter. She added the team was calm and composed while trying to run a set play instead of just going to the basket.
Johnson said Red Cloud is a fast, athletic team that played very hard. She added team members stepped up and hit shots.
The Spartans’ record is now 2-6, but Johnson has seen recent on-court improvements. She added players are doing all the right things and continuing to grow.
“We’re really coming together, learning how to play together as a team, learning how to complete a game,” Kochuten said of the Spartans’ improvement. She added defense makes the team’s offense.
Kochuten is a sophomore in her second varsity season. She defines her overall role as remaining composed and running the plays correctly.
“Last year, I was expected to do the same things,” Kochuten recalled. “This year, I feel like I’m completing more on my side, but I still have a lot of things to work on.”
Kochuten’s preparation for this 2022-23 campaign included frequent trips to the gym and communicating with the team.
“This team is amazing. I’m so blessed to be on this team,” Kochuten said when asked about season highlights thus far. “Losses are tough, but still, it’s part of the path, and we’re taking it.”
Kochuten has truly enjoyed being on the court with her teammates. She added players are in for everything.
“Learning how to complete a whole game,” Kochuten said of the lessons a team can take from this contest. She added things were pretty solid overall on Friday except for a few turnovers.
Spearfish scoring: Mya Kochuten 17, Jozie Dana 8, Brylee Grubb 7, Kate Scharf 6, Tayler Duncan 5, Maria Bouman 2, Addi Reiners 2. Totals 17 field goals, seven of 15 from the free throw line, 47 points.
Red Cloud scoring: Maikole Carlow 20, Ashlan Blount 9, Lolo Carlow 8, Rhionna Brewer 6, Anjah Lamont 3, Abigail Haas 2, Jewelia LeBeau 1. Totals 18 field goals, eight of 15 from the free throw line, 49 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 29 (17-57), Red Cloud 32 (18-55)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 6 (Scharf 2, Kochuten 2, Dana 2), Red Cloud 5 (Maikole Carlow 3, Blount 1, Brewer 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 42 (Grubb 10), Red Cloud 40 (Haas 9)
Turnovers: Spearfish 28, Red Cloud 27
Total fouls: Spearfish 17, Red Cloud 19
Spearfish is scheduled to host St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Johnson anticipates a physical game with tough competition, with the Cavaliers running a lot of things through senior forward Reese Ross.
