Spartan girls drop 10-point decision to 5th-ranked RCS

RAPID CITY — Spearfish fell 62-52 to fifth-ranked Rapid City Stevens in a varsity girls’ basketball game played Tuesday evening at Carold Heier Gymnasium, in Rapid City.
“I’m not one on moral victories, but I think that when I challenged the girls...I don’t think we ever folded,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said. The Spartans trailed 62-32 in the fourth quarter but scored the final 20 points.
Mya Kochuten connected on a short jump shot as Spearfish cut the margin to 7-4 in the first quarter. Two free throws by Jillian Delzer extended the Stevens advantage to 11-6.
Spearfish used layups by Jozie Dana and Sofie Guthmiller to stay within 11-10. A free throw by Brylee Grubb kept Spearfish within 16-13 as the opening stanza ended.
The Spartans scored five of the first seven points in the second frame. Kochuten’s basket and Stella Marcus’ 3-point field goal offset a Raiders’ score and pulled Spearfish into an 18-18 tie.
An 8-0 run capped by Brittany Jones’ inside jump shot put Stevens ahead 26-18. Kochuten scored on a jump shot as Spearfish cut the margin to 26-20.
Rapid City used a 10-5 scoring run to close the second quarter. Guthmiller and Marcus entered the scoring column for Spearfish, but the Spartans trailed 36-25 at the break.
Stevens claimed a 20-5 scoring edge in the third quarter and went ahead 56-30 with eight minutes left. The margin reached 30 points (62-32) during the final frame.
“They hit a couple of shots from 3 (point range), and that kind of killed any sort of momentum that we had if we got a big stop or we scored,” Johnson said. She also pointed to the 19 offensive rebounds the Raiders collected.
Dana, Guthmiller, Marcus, Kochuten, Grubb, and Laina Ornelas combined for seven free throws and three free throws during Spearfish’s final 20 point run. Kochuten and Guthmiller combined for a trio of 3-point field goals.
Johnson discussed the challenges the Spartans met on their final scoring run.
“Just kind of playing with some heart, and playing with just a little bit more of an edge,” Johnson said. She added it occasionally seemed Spearfish was playing not to lose.
Kochuten tallied a team-high 14 points for Spearfish, now 3-3. Marcus chipped in with 10 points.
Stevens, now 5-1, received double-figure scoring from three players. Taaliyah Porter led with 16 points, followed by Jayda McNabb’s 13 points and Delzer’s 10 points.
“I think they were playing hard, and they were giving everything we’ve got,” Johnson said. She added Stevens is a tough, athletic,
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.