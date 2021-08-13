Spartan Gatorade football scrimmage Aug. 14

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School football team will be hosting a “Gatorade Scrimmage” at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 14, at the Spearfish High School practice fields.
Everyone is invited to come out and get your first look at the 2021Spearfish Spartans football team.
Admission to the scrimmage is a six-pack of water, Gatorade, or any sports drink, which the team will take with them to away games throughout the season.
