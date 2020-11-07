Spartan football makes great leaps in 2020

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School football took great strides trying to change the culture of the program in 2020.
The Spartans finished 0-10, and Chad McCarty resigned as the Spearfish head football coach right after a 103-0 loss to Pierre T.F. Riggs in the 2019 Class AA playoffs.
The Spartans have not won a game since Oct. 5, 2018, when they defeated Douglas 42-25
The Spartan program was in disarray after the lopsided loss to Pierre, with a lot of finger pointing as to who was to blame for the Spartans football program on the decline.
One thing was evident.
The Spearfish football program needed to change its culture.
In late March, Dalton Wademan was hired as the new Spartans head football coach.
His first task was to change the culture of Spartan football.
That task alone is tough enough, but as he was being hired, COVID-19 was just beginning to start its devastation across the country.
“When I got hired COVID had just hit hard, or was in the process of hitting hard. I just had to get the guys we have on board,” said Wademan. “I came up for meetings and got guys signed up that planned on playing. We had to get them to work together and get them in the football mindset, and starting teaching new things that I was going to bring to the program.”
Wademan said he was proud of how the players bought into his program.
“During the summer the kids worked hard. I got those kids in, and we were able to get together twice a week and went through the new stuff we were doing,” Wademan said.
During the pandemic, Wademan was trying to build team unity.
“I just thought we had to stick together, and play our hearts out, and play Spartan football with passion, competitiveness, ” he said.
Part of changing the culture was to change the players’ thinking and work ethic.
“I thought we had to change the culture, and that started with the weight room over the summer, and it continues,” said Wademan. “The kids accepted the challenge, and they did a fantastic job.”
As the Spartans prepared for the season, Wademan said he had one message for the players.
“We just have to go out and play confident, and play fast. That’s what we tried to do all year. Be confident in what we were doing and take care of the little things,” Wademan said.
Wademan added he told the team if the took care of the little things; the big picture would take care of itself.
“We worked hard on the little things and the pig picture didn’t always take care of itself this year on the scoreboard, but the boys came a long, long way from the first time we met in June, until our last game in Brookings,” Wademan said.
The Spartans finished the season 0-10, but Wademan said he was proud of the players’ effort, and he praised the team’s senior leadership from seniors Derek Webster, Austin Crotteau, Sean Wenzel, Austin McMillin, Logan Langenfeld, and Tim Moore.
“I was absolutely proud of these guys for never giving up. There was a couple of times I thought next weeks practice might not be very good, but these guys came together,” said Wademan. “The six seniors that finished it out did an outstanding job of holding this team together, demanding that these kids came back to work everyday, giving it their all. The expectation was that Spartan football, we don’t give up, we don’t quit, we outwork people, and that’s what they did each and every day, and each and every game, and we never quit.”
Walton also praised his younger players for their effort during the season.
“This year we asked a lot of our freshman and sophomores. We asked freshman and sophomores to do what we usually ask juniors and seniors, to do,” said Wademan.
We asked them to go up against other junior and seniors that or double or triple our size, and our kids went out there and gave it all they had, and it’s going to be fun to watch them develop and watch them grow as they go through their three or four years with the Spartan program.”
The season may be over, but Wademan said the work to improve the team continues.
“We encourage guys to be multi-sport athletes. If you are in winter sports that’s awesome. When we get to spring and you are doing spring sports, we want you doing that kid of stuff,” said Wademan. “For the guys who chose not to will have an option to do a workout group where we will lift and get better that way in the weight room. And then by positions, we don’t have a plan yet, but maybe we will work one day on the absolute fundamentals of our positions, either on offense or defense.”
Wademan said this summer they will lift as a team all summer, and they will have individual sessions just like they did this year, and do what we can within the guidelines the state provides for us.
Wademan said coaches will also be working hard this summer to become better coaches.
“I think the off season is a great opportunity for us as a coaching staff to get better. We still have a lot of stuff to learn as a group, as a staff together. We came together well this year, I couldn’t be more pleased the way our coaching staff was able to come together,” Wademan said.
Wademan said the coaching staff will be going out to clinics, going out to colleges, and talk to other high school programs to help the coaching staff get better as a group to help the team.
