SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School held a Spartan Youth Basketball and Football Camp June 21-22 in Spearfish, the camp was for Spartans going into first through sixth-grade in the 2021-2022 school year. The camp started at 8 a.m. each day with football camp at the practice fields until 9:45 a.m. under the direction of Spartan Head Coach Dalton Wademan and his coaching staff Erik Skoglund and his coaching staff and players. The basketball camp lasted until noon each day.
Pioneer photos by Dennis Knuckles
