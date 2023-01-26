Spartan boys' wrestlers fall at home

Spearfish’s Asher Peil and Rapid City Stevens’ Tate Crosswait begin the 220-pound match at the varsity boys’ wrestling dual held Thursday night. Peil emerged with the 5-2 decision. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — A short-handed Spearfish varsity boys’ wrestling team came up short 50-15 against Rapid City Stevens, Thursday, at the Spearfish High School gym.

“We gave up four weight classes right away, so we’re giving up 24 points,” Spearfish assistant coach Cody Powers said. The Spartans gave up a total of six points for each of those forfeits.

