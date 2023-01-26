Spartan boys' wrestlers fall at home

Spearfish’s Asher Peil and Rapid City Stevens’ Tate Crosswait begin the 220-pound match at the varsity boys’ wrestling dual held Thursday night. Peil emerged with the 5-2 decision. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
SPEARFISH — A short-handed Spearfish varsity boys’ wrestling team came up short 50-15 against Rapid City Stevens, Thursday, at the Spearfish High School gym.
“We gave up four weight classes right away, so we’re giving up 24 points,” Spearfish assistant coach Cody Powers said. The Spartans gave up a total of six points for each of those forfeits.
Powers said he told the Spartan wrestlers to control what they can. He cited the importance of wrestling with purpose and intensity.
Parker Graveman (126 pounds) and Jacob Ellingson (160) earned Powers’ praise for their efforts. Powers said all of the Spearfish wrestlers really battled.
“I felt like I wrestled technically sound,” said Ellingson, who edged Graydon Bakke 3-2. Ellingson added he needs to work on staying more aggressive on his feet and always looking to score while in that position.
Ellingson is very optimistic as he looks toward the program’s future. He said the Spartans have a lot of potential if they can hold on to their younger athletes.
This marks the first varsity season for Ellingson, who is a sophomore. He competed on the junior varsity last season.
“Over the summer, I worked a lot, and I got a lot stronger,” Ellingson said of his preseason preparation. He added he focused on having a mindset of always scoring.
Early highlights for Ellingson include placing fifth at the season-opening Custer Invitational and later defeating an opponent for the first time. He said those achievements helped to boost his confidence.
Leadership stands out as a team highlight for Ellingson. He said many members and head coach John Bokker excel in that area.
Ellingson said sophomores and juniors lead the squad. His style is to lead by example, as in showing others how to wrestle well.
“The level of competition is just so much higher on the varsity level,” Ellingson said. “I feel like it’s helped me tremendously just to be constantly wrestle tougher competition and improving every single match.”
He said he needed to change his mindset from being contented during junior varsity matches to being aggressive and always looking to score on the varsity level.
Ellingson said he focuses on maintaining good position and not exposing his back.
He most looks forward to wrestling his hardest and placing at state if things work out.
The 1987 state A champion wrestling team was formally inducted into the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Shorty Engesser, Dave Raad, John Buxton, Jason Hanson, Steve Alcorn, head coach Mike Kadera, and assistant coach Dan Olson represented the team at the ceremony.
