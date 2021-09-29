Spartan boys win 2-0

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ soccer team shut out St. Thomas More 2-0 in its Senior Night contest Tuesday at the Black Hills Energy complex, in Spearfish.
Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill agreed the team’s sixth straight win was nice for the seniors. Yohannes Peterson, Tyler Borchgrevink, Ashton Covell, Gabe Feeser, Kjellen Bogard, Bridger Meyer, Lucas Rodgers, Logan Larsen, Jensen Damberg, and Robert Erskin were honored prior to the contest.
“St. Thomas More came to play, and played well,” Hill said. “We had multiple, multiple times to finish and just didn’t. That’s one thing we’re going to have to get better at if we’re going to continue.”
Rodgers scored with 14 minutes 43 seconds left in the first half to put the Spartans ahead 1-0. Dagoberto Rodriguez’s goal with 36 seconds remaining gave Spearfish its final margin.
“We stayed fairly organized,” Hill said when asked about his team’s defensive play. “We had a few moments of chaos, but other than that, I thought things were decent.”
Spearfish (nine wins, two losses, one tie) ends its regular season Thursday, Sept. 30, when it hosts Rapid City Stevens.
