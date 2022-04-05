SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a 9-0 decision to Rapid City Stevens, Monday afternoon, in its home opener at the Spearfish High School courts.
“Up to this point in the season, I have seen some consistent effort from most of our players,” said Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar, whose team is now 1-4 in duals. “The biggest thing is, we’ve played some tough teams already.”
Rapid City Stevens won all six singles and three doubles matches. Each of those victories was worth one point in the overall team score.
Kolar said the Spearfish players this season have done well at keeping their composure and staying competitive throughout an entire match.
Match-by-match results follow.
SINGLES
Flight 1: Asa Hood (RC Stevens) def. Ty Sieber (Spearfish) 10-3.
Flight 2: Nolan Rehorst (RC Stevens) def. Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 10-0.
Flight 3: Tristan Elzinger (RC Stevens) def. Bridger Meyer (Spearfish) 10-2.
Flight 4: Dayler Segrist (RC Stevens) def. Lucas Rodgers (Spearfish) 10-3.
Flight 5: Max Phares (RC Stevens) def. Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 10-2.
Flight 6: Tommy Nehring (RC Stevens) def. Shaun Cota (Spearfish) 10-2.
DOUBLES
Flight 1: Hood-Segrist (RC Stevens) def. Meyer-Rodgers (Spearfish) 10-1.
Flight 2: Rehorst-Elzinger (RC Stevens) def. Sieber/R. Isburg (Spearfish) 10-3.
Flight 3: Nehring-Isaac Wright (RC Stevens) def. L. Isburg-Cota (Spearfish) 10-2.
Spearfish will travel east for three days of competition this weekend.
The Spartans face off against Brandon Valley and Brookings in a triangular on Friday, April 8. Spearfish also competes at the Rapid City Central junior varsity invitational on Saturday, April 9.
