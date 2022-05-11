Sean Wahlfeldt (Belle Fourche H.S. Baseball): Wahlfeldt, senior first baseman/pitcher has had been a great senior year, but he just had his best week yet. His cumulative stats for the week: four games, 10 hits in 16 at bats, four doubles, six RBIs, six runs scored, 0.625 batting average, and a 0.647 on base percentage. He pitched in three games going 4.2 total innings, one win, one save, four strikeouts, and head a 3.00 earned run average.

Hallie Person (Lead-Deadwood Girls’ Track and Field): At the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls Saturday, Person ran a 11:34.46 in the 3,200-meter run. That was a season best for her by 21 seconds, and a school record by three seconds.

Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish boys’ track and field): Guthmiller finished first in 100-meter dash at Howard Wood Dakota Relays setting a school, Howard Wood, and all-time state record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.45. Guthmiller was also second in the Special 200-meter dash at Howard Wood.

