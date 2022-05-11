SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis team dropped its regular-season home finale 9-0 to Rapid City Christian, Tuesday afternoon, on the courts by Spearfish High School.
Rapid City won all six singles and three doubles matches. Each of those victories was worth one point.
Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar said Rapid City Christian is one of the state’s top teams and could compete for the state A championship.
“In a match like this, I think the biggest thing I’m looking for is effort and attitude,” Kolar said. “I think they all put in a lot of effort.”
Match-by-match results follow.
Singles
Flight 1: Noah Greni (RC Christian) def. Ty Sieber (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-2.
Flight 2: Joe Schneller (RC Christian) def. Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-2.
Flight 3: Andrew Dobbs (RC Christian) def. Bridger Meyer (Spearfish) 6-3, 6-0.
Flight 4: Jack Hancock (RC Christian) def. Lucas Rodgers (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-0.
Flight 5: Noah Geyer (RC Christian) def. Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-1.
Flight 6: David Suomala (RC Christian) def. Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Flight 1: Noah Greni-Joe Schneller (RC Christian) def. Bridger Meyer-Lucas Rodgers (Spearfish) 6-2, 6-2.
Flight 2: Andrew Dobbs-Jack Hancock (RC Christian) def. Ty Sieber-Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 6-4, 6-3.
Flight 3: Noah Geyer-David Suomala (RC Christian) def. Leo Isburg-Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
“Especially the last week, I think our team is looking really good,” Kolar said. He said players were a bit more nervous last week, and he added that might be because they see the state tournament in the near future.
Spearfish will close its regular season Thursday afternoon, May 12, at St. Thomas More. The Spartans are slated to compete at the state A tournament set for Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, in Rapid City.
Kolar said Spearfish players could make a run in a few spots at state.
