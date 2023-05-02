By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a narrow 5-4 decision to St. Thomas More, Monday afternoon, at the Spearfish High School courts. This event was rescheduled from April 20.
“It was a very competitive match,” Spartans’ head coach Thomas Fitch said. “We competed very well; I was pleased with the effort.”
Fitch said Monday’s match was a case in which one point here, or one point there, could swing in the other direction.
Nick Wise (Flight 2) and Leo Isburg (Flight 5) recorded singles victories for Spearfish. Isburg and Nick Wise teamed for a Flight 1 doubles win; Leo Isburg and Henry Burnitt did likewise in Flight 3 doubles.
Fitch said the Spearfish players continue to show overall improvement. “They’re thinking through the match. They’re hitting smart shots; we’re being aggressive when it makes sense and making sure we get a shot in when it’s important to do that,” Fitch said.
Match-by-match results follow.
Varsity singles
Flight 1: Michael Levine (STM) def. Rudy Isburg (Sp) 6-4, 6-1.
Flight 2: Nick Wise (Sp) def. Dhruv Goyal (STM) 6-4, 6-2.
Flight 3: Andrew Levine (STM) def. Dennis Crandall (Sp) 6-3, 6-2.
Flight 4: Braeden Strain (STM) def. Austin O’Bryan (Sp) 6-4, 6-1.
Flight 5: Leo Isburg (Sp) def. Carter Stamper (STM) 6-2, 6-1.
Flight 6: Jace Denholm (STM) def. Henry Burnitt (Sp) 6-3, 6-0.
Varsity doubles
Flight 1: Rudy Isburg-Nick Wise (Sp) def. Michael Levine-Dhruv Goyal (STM) 6-3, 6-7 (7-5 tiebreaker).
Flight 2: Andrew Levine-Braeden Strain (STM) def. Dennis- Crandall-Austin O’Bryan (Sp) 6-0, 6-1.
Flight 3: Leo Isburg-Henry Burnitt (Sp) def. Carter Stamper-Jace Denholm (STM) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker).
Spearfish’s varsity is slated to host Rapid City Central at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Spartans will also host a portion of the East-West Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Fitch said he has seen improvement starting to materialize.
“It’s just a matter of being mentally tough, making sure that we stay in the point, and stay competitive,” Fitch said. He added players must also work to make their opponent hit one more shot to take advantage of, which makes the difference.
