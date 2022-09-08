Spartan boys’ soccer team downs Broncs 9-0

SPEARFISH — Spearfish used a six-goal first half and went on to defeat Belle Fourche 9-0 in a varsity boys’ soccer game played Tuesday evening at the Black Hills Energy sports complex, in Spearfish.
The outcome presented a mixed bag for Spearfish head coach Jim Hill.
“They took the opportunities seriously and scored,” Hill said of the Spartans’ players. “We kind of let our intensity drop off the last 15 minutes of the first half.”
Connor Kline scored twice during the first 6 minutes 17 seconds as the Spartans claimed a 2-0 lead.
Rudy Isburg added a goal two minutes later to put Spearfish up 3-0 with 31:40 remaining in the first half.
Kellan Scott and Nicholas Wise entered the scoring column for Spearfish, who now led 5-0. Jayce Sandford headed in a goal to extend the Spartans’ advantage to 6-0.
“They’ve got the numbers, the experience, and the age that we just don’t quite have this year,” Belle Fourche head coach Lucas Trimble said of Spearfish’s first half. He said the Spartans also won the ball in Belle Fourche’s half of the field.
Trimble said the Broncs were able to work the ball around during a number of stretches, and the team has considerably improved its triangle passing this season.
Dagoberto Rodriguez’s goal pushed Spearfish ahead 7-0 in the second half. Brody Janvrin tallied the final two goals as Spearfish improved its record to three wins, three losses, and one tie.
“I feel like we didn’t play the best that we could have,” Spearfish’s Riley Pollreisz said. “The goals fell, most of them. We had a lot off the crossbar.”
In describing Spearfish’s first-half success, Pollreisz said Belle Fourche’s first touch out of the back was not the best, and the Broncs tried to dribble out of the back.
“Filling in when people go out, and making sure you have that back for,” Pollreisz said in describing a Spearfish defensive effort that kept Belle Fourche’s offense in check for the entire game.
Pollreisz said Spearfish’s midfield has played well this season, and the back line is really solid.
“Our strikers are pretty good and quick. I feel like the communication has improved too,” Pollreisz said.
Pollreisz said concern areas include stepping to the ball in the middle and getting to the 50-50 balls.
Spearfish (3-3-1) is scheduled to host Sturgis Brown (2-3-) Tuesday, in Spearfish.
Pollreisz said Spearfish must lock down Scooper striker Carson Wolter defensively in the back.
“We’ve played some great soccer, but we haven’t played consistently great soccer,” Hill said.
Spearfish’s strengths include a solid work ethic, Hill said. He added players must understand the need to mark up as quickly as possible while defending.
Hill said he would like for the Spartans to play the ball quickly against Sturgis Brown.
He cited the importance of Spearfish players making defenders commit before a pass is made.
“We could be as good as last year’s team. Right now, we’re struggling in consistency,” Hill said.
Trimble said Belle Fourche has also improved in working the ball in the middle one-third of the field.
The Broncs, (2-4), are scheduled to host St. Thomas More Saturday, in Belle Fourche.
Trimble said scoring goals would be the biggest key for the rest of the regular season.
Belle Fourche’s Brayden Carbajal said Spearfish outran the younger Broncs’ team members.
“We’ve had a good season for how young we are,” said Carbajal, who is a senior. “We’ve worked our hardest every game, and we’ve just got to keep pushing through.”
Carbajal said the Broncs’ midfield has improved a lot this season. He credited moving older players from up front to the back, which is resulting in a tighter midfield.
Numbers and health pose concerns for Belle Fourche, Carbajal said.
“Keeping our heads and keeping composure so we can make clean, crisp passes around them and attack with numbers,” Carbajal said of keys to the upcoming St. Thomas More game. He added the Cavaliers play a high offense that pressures opposing midfields and defenses.
