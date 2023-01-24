Spartan boys fall to St. Thomas More

Spearfish’s Seth Hamilton leaps for a layup attempt as St. Thomas More opponent Will Green can only watch. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball squad dropped a 55-42 decision to St. Thomas More, Tuesday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.

“In the second half, shots just weren’t falling for us,” said Spartans’ head coach Ben Schultz, whose team trailed by only four points (27-23) at the second-quarter break. He added offensive execution was not the best in the first quarter, with Spearfish committing six turnovers.

