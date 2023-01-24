Spartan boys fall to St. Thomas More

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball squad dropped a 55-42 decision to St. Thomas More, Tuesday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.
“In the second half, shots just weren’t falling for us,” said Spartans’ head coach Ben Schultz, whose team trailed by only four points (27-23) at the second-quarter break. He added offensive execution was not the best in the first quarter, with Spearfish committing six turnovers.
The visiting Cavaliers led 16-9 after the first period. A 14-11 scoring edge in the second frame brought Spearfish to within that halftime score.
St. Thomas More outscored Spearfish 22-11 in the third stanza for a 49-34 advantage. The Spartans cut the margin to 49-42 with 3 ½ minutes left but got no closer.
Seth Hamilton scored 16 points for Spearfish, who also received 11 points from Antonio Serrano.
Caleb Hollenbeck netted 30 points to pace St. Thomas More, now 12-1. His efforts included four 3-point field goals.
Schultz said Spearfish played pretty good defense but struggled a bit with filling gaps. He added part of the game plan centered on being in the driving gaps when Hollenbeck had the ball, but things did not go the best.
“Second quarter through the fourth quarter, we did a better job of executing and taking care of the ball,” Schultz said. He added Spearfish missed three layups and open looks from 3-point range in the final eight minutes.
A never-quit-attitude marks the biggest improvement Schultz has seen from the team in the recent past. He said the team has had a really rough stretch of games, but the progression is steady.
“Offensively, they move really well and set a lot of screens,” Spearfish guard Carter Lyon said in describing St. Thomas More. He added the Cavaliers get and make a lot of open shots.
Lyon said Spearfish got a lot of good offensive looks when it executed what it wanted to do. He added the team started slowly tonight but stayed together well as the game progressed.
Defensive pressure has improved for Spearfish in recent games, according to Lyon.
Spearfish scoring: Seth Hamilton 16, Antonio Serrano 11, Smith Funke 7, Dylon Doren 5, Carter Lyon 3. Totals 16 field goals, five of nine from the free throw line, 42 points.
St. Thomas More scoring: Caleb Hollenbeck 30, Will Green 8, Lee Neugebauer 6, Layton Spratte 5, Jordan Uhlir 4, Matthew Larson 2. Totals 20 field goals, eight of eight from the free throw line, 55 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 39 (16-41), St. Thomas More 43 (20-46)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 5 (Lyon 1, Hamilton 1, Serrano 1, Funke 1, Doren 1), St. Thomas More 7 (Hollenbeck 4, Green 2, Spratte 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 24 (Hamilton 6), St. Thomas More 30 (Hollenbeck 8)
Turnovers: Spearfish 13, St. Thomas More 9
Total fouls: Spearfish 12, St. Thomas More 13
Spearfish takes a 3-5 record into its scheduled Thursday, Jan. 26 game at Rapid City Central. Schultz said the Spartans’ game plan does not change.
“We just got to get out there and play our butts off on both ends of the court,” Schultz said. He cited the importance of executing on offense, getting good looks at the basket, and making free throws.
Lyon said Spearfish must rebound better on Thursday, make open shots, and get to the free throw line.
