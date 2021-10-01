Spartan boys fall to RC Stevens to wrap up regular season

SPEARFISH — Spearfish ended its varsity boys’ soccer regular season Thursday by falling 1-0 to Rapid City Stevens at the Black Hills Energy complex, in Spearfish.
“Their (Stevens) keeper made four or five good saves to win the game. Any one of those, we have a tie game, and maybe even win it. But it happens,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said.
The first-half ended in a scoreless tie, and Hill said the Spartans played well. He added the team was consistent.
“We just came out and got caught watching for the ball, and it was squeezed through,” Hill said of the second half’s early stages. Ryan Gaughan’s goal with 34 minutes remaining was the game’s only score.
Spearfish (nine wins, three losses one tie) saw its six-game winning streak end. The Spartans will open the Class AA playoffs next week.
