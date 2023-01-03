Spearfish boys 1.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a 61-43 decision to Pierre, Friday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.

Pierre used a 12-0 run to erase a 3-2 deficit and lead 14-5 after the first period. The visiting Governors led 30-17 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.