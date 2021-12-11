Spartan boys edge Belle Fourche

SPEARFISH — An 18-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter pushed Spearfish past Belle Fourche 65-61 in a varsity boys' basketball game played Friday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
"We got some stops and got out in transition," said Spartans' head coach Erik Skoglund, whose team trailed 50-47 heading into the final frame. "Our guys are so good at finding lanes and dishing."
Cole Hockenbary's short-range field goal gave the visiting Broncs a 7-0 lead. Antonio Serrano (3-point field goal) and Seth Hamilton (short jump shot) brought Spearfish within 7-5.
Two field goals by Anthony Staley put Belle Fourche up 11-5. Ryan Heinert's 3-point field goal kept the Spartans within 14-10 at the break.
Spearfish took a 16-14, second-quarter lead on Brayden Delahoyde's field goal. Hockenbary's basket capped a 6-0 run that put the Broncs ahead 21-16.
Trey Wood's 3-point field goal capped a 9-3 run that put Spearfish ahead 25-24. Smith Funke converted a layup to end a 9-2 run as the Spartans moved ahead 34-26.
Belle Fourche scored six points in the final 65 seconds of the first half. Ryker Audiss' free throw brought the Broncs within 34-32.
Spearfish opened a 41-32, third-quarter lead on Wood's layup. Aiden Giffin, Audiss, Staley, and Hockenbary highlighted an 11-2 Belle Fourche run. Hockenbary's basket brought the Broncs into a 43-43 tie.
Heinert completed a three-point play as Spearfish led 46-43. Audiss' 3-point field goal capped a 7-0 run to put the Broncs up 50-46 en route to their 50-47 edge at the break.
Hamilton scored seven points to open Spearfish's fourth quarter. His layup presented the Spartans with a 54-50 edge.
Giffin's field goal kept Belle Fourche within 54-52. Hamilton converted a driving layup as the Spartans moved ahead 61-54. Belle Fourche got no closer than the 65-61 final margin.
Hamilton netted a game-high 18 points for Spearfish (1-0). Belle Fourche, 0-1, received double-figure scoring from four players: Audiss (16 points), Giffin (15), Hockenbary (11), and Staley (10).
"We got balanced scoring from everybody," said Skoglund, who also praised Hamilton for his fourth-quarter efforts.
Belle Fourche head coach Clay Pottorff said the Broncs played really well at times but performed sloppily on occasion.
"I thought Gabe Heck did a really good job of making life tough on them (Spearfish) early on," Pottorff said. He added Hamilton had the Broncs flustered at the end.
Pottorff said Belle Fourche played well together and found the open player decently.
Spearfish scoring leaders: Seth Hamilton 18, Ryan Heinert 9, Antonio Serrano 8, Trey Wood 8, Brayden Delahoyde 8, Carter Lyon 5, Smith Funke 4, Rylan Palmer 3. Totals 24 field goals, eight of 15 from the free throw line, 65 points.
Belle Fourche scoring: Ryker Audiss 16, Aiden Giffin 15, Cole Hockenbary 11, Anthony Staley 10, Anthony Budmayr 5, Gabe Heck 4. Totals 23 field goals, 11 of 22 from the free throw line, 61 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 50 (24-48), Belle Fourche 44 (22-49)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 9 (Hamilton 2, Wood 2, Heinert 2, Serrano 1, Palmer 1, Lyon 1), Belle Fourche 4 (Audiss 3, Budmayr 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 25 (Hamilton, Palmer, Lyon, Delahoyde 3 each), Belle Fourche 32 (Audiss 10)
Turnovers: Spearfish 9, Belle Fourche 6
Total fouls: Spearfish 23, Belle Fourche 15
Spearfish will visit Sturgis Brown on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Broncs host Sturgis Brown on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
