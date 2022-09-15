Spartan boys earn shutout win

SPEARFISH — Spearfish posted a 3-0 victory over Douglas/Rapid City Christian in a varsity boys’ soccer game played tonight at the Black Hills Energy sports complex.
“We played haphazardly,” Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill said. “We were consistently not focused.”
Christian McCarty scored with 22 minutes 40 seconds left in the first half to put the Spartans ahead 1-0. Kellan Scott converted a penalty kick 12 minutes later as Spearfish took a 2-0 halftime lead.
A Tayte Schatz penalty kick with 7 ½ minutes to go accounted for the final margin and boosted Spearfish’s record to five wins, three losses, and one tie. Douglas/Rapid City Christian fell to 0-8.
Spearfish captain Nicholas Wise said the game plan centered on trying to connect on passes and getting the win. “We had some good plays, but we weren’t consistently making good passes or making the good runs we needed to,” he added.
Wise was one of seven players honored during pregame Senior Night festivities and said it feels good to get the win. Dagoberto Rodriguez, Reagan Niesent, Connor Kline, Rudy Isburg, McCarty, and Schatz also represent the senior class.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian played a very heavy defense, according to Wise. He said the Spartans could not really figure it out until later in the game.
“We kind of figured out, on our couple of goals, that we needed to go down the sideline to give ourselves space,” Wise said. He added that the team earlier kept trying to go down the middle of the field.
Wise was asked what aspects of Spearfish’s on-field game are currently the strongest.
“If one is doing well, it kind of pushes the others to do well. If one is playing poorly, we all kind of play poorly,” Wise said.
Wise’s role as captain is that of a leader. He said he helps to make sure players are doing what is needed in practice, and he tries to bring the team back during games like tonight’s.
“I try to do the best I can to set a good example,” Wise said. “If someone is not doing what they need to be doing, I’ll let them know.”
Consistency poses a team concern for Wise. He said the Spartans played well earlier this week against Sturgis Brown (a 7-1 win on Tuesday) but were not connecting on passes tonight.
Spearfish will visit Sturgis Brown on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Hill agreed that consistency would be the key in that game because the Scoopers will come out ready to play.
“On-field is more of just demanding focus,” Hill said. “Focusing on what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, what we’re trying to do.”
