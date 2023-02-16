Spartan boys drop OT decision

Spearfish’s Bridger Niehaus, center, grabs a rebound despite the efforts of Douglas opponent Anthony Jindra. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish was outscored 10-3 in overtime Thursday night and fell 75-68 to Douglas in a varsity boys’ basketball game played at the Spearfish High School gym.

“We had open looks there, and they just didn’t go down for us,” Spartans’ head coach Ben Schultz said of an overtime session that started in a 65-65 tie. “We gave up offensive rebounds, and that was kind of the end of it.”

