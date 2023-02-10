Spartan boys defeat Custer 75-52

Spearfish’s Caden Langenfeld drives against Custer opponent Jaxson Heger. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball team ended a three-game slide by downing Custer 75-52 Thursday night at the Spearfish High School gym.

“We’ve been preaching all season to execute our offense, trust each other, and move the ball with the pass, not the dribble,” Spartans’ head coach Ben Schultz said. “I felt like we finally did that for four quarters in a row.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.