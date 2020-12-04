SPEARFISH — Every year the Spartan Athletic Booster Club honors a Booster of the Year and a Fan of the Year, and presents them with a plaque or gift.
Because much of 2020 has been anything but normal, Spartan Athletic Booster Club was not able to have their athletic banquet, therefore, they were not able to recognize these winners.
Booster of the Year: It is with great pleasure to recognize Visit Spearfish as the Spartan Athletic Booster Club 2019/2020 Booster of the Year.
Mistie Caldwell and her staff at Visit Spearfish have always stepped up to lend a hand when asked to do so, and are very supportive of the Spartan athletes and Booster Club.
One example of Visit Spearfish’s dedication to the Spartan Athletic Booster Club is helping out with the annual Queen City Classic Basketball Tournament.
The Spartan Athletic Booster Club gives each team a packet of information for the tournament, and Visit Spearfish offers to provide information for local attractions and prepare about 200 packets.
The Spartan Athletic Booster Club appreciate all the time and effort Visit Spearfish affords.
“We are appreciative of the efforts of the Spearfish Spartan Athletic Booster Club, not only for their commitment to support the school district and its athletes, but also in its willingness to host the Queen City Classic,” said Caldwell, executive director of Visit Spearfish. “It is a major undertaking, and the Booster Club does such a great job of putting on event that people want to return to participate in year after year. This is a huge boost to the tourism economy in Spearfish in March each year. We are humbled to be named the 2019-2020 Booster of the Year, and look forward to many more years of this great partnership.”
Fan of the Year: If you have been around the Northern Hills and follow any of the local sports teams, you have probably heard of the Spartan Athletic Booster Club 2019/2020 Fan of the Year.
As former owners of KDSJ Radio, Al and Jeanie Decker have been around for many years, and have supported not only the Spartan athletes, but all area high school athletes.
For many years, you could turn your radio on and hear the excitement in Al’s voice as he took his audience through any given high school football or basketball game.
The Spartan Athletic Booster Club really appreciates Al and Jeanie’s continued support of our athletes, even after they left the sound waves.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.